CJ Kubah-Taylor committed to Clemson on Tuesday.
Maryland LB prospect CJ Kubah-Taylor commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Dec 19 15:00
CJ Kubah-Taylor - Linebacker
TigerNet: (3.02)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 220   Hometown: Olney, MD (Good Counsel HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#90 OLB, #36 MD
Rivals:
24/7:
#126 LB, #40 MD

2024 Olney, Maryland linebacker CJ Kubah-Taylor committed to Clemson on Tuesday.

While unrated by multiple outlets, he was a first-team all-conference linebacker this past season at Good Counsel (Md.).

He visited Clemson for an official visit over the weekend and received an offer Friday.

His other offers to date outside of Clemson are from Charlotte, UMass, Marshall, Navy, Temple, Maine, Colgate and Delaware State.

He is a teammate of longtime Clemson defensive ends commit Darien Mayo. Kubah-Taylor joins No. 1-rated Sammy Brown and 3-star Clemson legacy Drew Woodaz as linebackers in the Tigers' 2024 class.

Kubah-Taylor is a second commitment of the day, joining 3-star Rome, Georgia safety Joe Wilkinson.

Clemson's 20-man 2024 class is rated 15th overall in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

