Maryland DE announces Clemson offer

Maryland DE Dominic Nichols announces Clemson offer
Height: 6-5 Weight: 245 Hometown: Ijamsville, MD (Oakdale HS) Class: 2024
#38 DE, #11 MD
#37 SDE, #17 MD
#30 Edge, #9 MD
Ijamsville, Maryland 2024 defensive end
Dominic Nichols announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday morning.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Nichols said on social media. Nichols reports close to 40 offers so far, with more in the last month from Georgia, NC State, Indiana, Florida State and Syracuse. He reportedly has official visits scheduled for Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky next month and he has at least one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to Michigan. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University! 🐾🐾 @coachski_ @WesleyGoodwin @CUCoachReed @OHSBearsFB @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/bsI9cIE4yK
