Maryland DE announces Clemson offer

Clemson joins the group of teams after a rising Maryland defender prospect in Dominic Nichols.

Maryland DE Dominic Nichols announces Clemson offer
by - 2023 May 23, Tue 09:42
Dominic Nichols - Defensive End
Height: 6-5   Weight: 245   Hometown: Ijamsville, MD (Oakdale HS)   Class: 2024
#38 DE, #11 MD
#37 SDE, #17 MD
#30 Edge, #9 MD

Ijamsville, Maryland 2024 defensive end Dominic Nichols announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday morning.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Nichols said on social media.

Nichols reports close to 40 offers so far, with more in the last month from Georgia, NC State, Indiana, Florida State and Syracuse.

He reportedly has official visits scheduled for Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky next month and he has at least one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to Michigan.

