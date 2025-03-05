Zeke Marshall played at Westside in Anderson before transferring to Rabun Gap.
Local 2026 DB Zeke Marshall sets unofficial Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Zeke Marshall - Safety
Height: 6-6   Weight: 200   Hometown: Rabun Gap, GA (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR

Clemson's latest addition to a busy weekend of recruiting won't have to travel far to get to campus.

2026 DB Zeke Marshall of Rabun Gap (Ga) is set to make an unofficial visit with Clemson on March 7th, adding to the roster of recruits set to be on campus this weekend.

Marshall is considered a rising prospect for his position, holding offers from programs like Kentucky, West Virginia, and Oregon State.

