|
Local 2026 DB Zeke Marshall sets unofficial Clemson visit
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-6 Weight: 200 Hometown: Rabun Gap, GA (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS) Class: 2026
Clemson's latest addition to a busy weekend of recruiting won't have to travel far to get to campus.
2026 DB Zeke Marshall of Rabun Gap (Ga) is set to make an unofficial visit with Clemson on March 7th, adding to the roster of recruits set to be on campus this weekend. Marshall is considered a rising prospect for his position, holding offers from programs like Kentucky, West Virginia, and Oregon State. I’ll be at clemson on march 7!! @ClemsonFB @dmcdani2 @CoachConn @nolanturner02 @PaulStrelowTI pic.twitter.com/Jv9epRhCqK Zeke Marshall (@ZekeMarshall12) | 3⭐️DB | C/O 2026
Ball hawk!!!
Fantastic range
Great closing speed
Great instincts
Elite ball skills
Great ball tracking ability
Smooth speed turns
Strong inside the box
Great recovery speed
Physical in run support
Good open field tackler
Plays… pic.twitter.com/ROGYh4RlBT
2026 DB Zeke Marshall of Rabun Gap (Ga) is set to make an unofficial visit with Clemson on March 7th, adding to the roster of recruits set to be on campus this weekend.
Marshall is considered a rising prospect for his position, holding offers from programs like Kentucky, West Virginia, and Oregon State.
I’ll be at clemson on march 7!! @ClemsonFB @dmcdani2 @CoachConn @nolanturner02 @PaulStrelowTI pic.twitter.com/Jv9epRhCqK— Zeke Marshall (@ZekeMarshall12) March 5, 2025
Zeke Marshall (@ZekeMarshall12) | 3⭐️DB | C/O 2026
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!