Lineman target Favour Edwin announces Clemson offer on visit
Height: 6-8 Weight: 290 Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagles Landing Christian Academy HS) Class: 2024
#122 OT, #160 GA
A long-awaited offer came through for an O-line visitor on Saturday.
2024 McDonough, Georgia offensive lineman Favour Edwin reported the news while on a visit for the Clemson-FSU game Saturday morning.
"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson. Go Tigers," Edwin said on Twitter.
Edwin said he was looking forward to seeing the game prior to the visit.
“Just what it means to be a Clemson Tiger,” Favour said. “What it means to be there on game day. I just want to see what it means to be a Clemson Tiger, what it takes, the mental preparation, how they play and how they respond. Florida State is a good team, and I want to see how they respond when they have adversity. There’s a lot of things you don’t see on TV, so I want to see how the players respond and how the coaches respond.”
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson. Go tigers 🐅! #clemson @ELCAFootball @On3Recruits @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/XBD8GqgE92— Favour Edwin (@EdwinFave) September 23, 2023
