Greenville's Tyler Brown saw his recruitment pick up this year and he brings speed to the future Clemson receiver group.
Instate WR commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Nov 24, Thu 14:02
Tyler Brown Photo
Tyler Brown - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (3.33)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#156 WR, #19 SC
Rivals:
24/7:
#127 WR, #16 SC

Clemson added a Thanksgiving Day commitment to its future offense.

2023 Greenville High School (SC) wide receiver Tyler Brown announced his Tigers pledge via social media on Thursday. Brown picked up a Clemson offer recently and was committed to Minnesota earlier this year.

Brown has totaled 51 catches for 835 yards (16.4 YPR) with 12 touchdowns as a senior with his team still in the playoffs currently. He logged a 1,000-yard year as a junior with 15 scores.

Outside of Minnesota, other notable offers included Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Louisville.

Brown joins Rockwall, Texas 4-star receiver Noble Johnson and 4-star Cambridge, Massachusetts wide receiver Ronan Hanafin in Clemson's 2023 class.

He is a third total Clemson commitment in the last week, joining 4-star 2023 defensive end Tomarrion Parker and 2024 cornerback Tavoy Feagin.

Brown is a 23rd commitment for the 2023 group, which ranks ninth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

