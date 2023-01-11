Instate wide receiver picks up Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Aiken's Braylon Staley is a second wide receiver this week to announce a Clemson offer.

Instate wide receiver Braylon Staley picks up Clemson offer
Braylon Staley - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-0   Weight: 175   Hometown: Aiken, SC (Aiken HS)   Class: 2024
#48 WR, #5 SC

2024 Aiken (SC) wide receiver Braylon Staley announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"After a AWESOME !! Conversation with @Coach_Grisham (Clemson WRs coach Tyler Grisham), I am Blessed to receive my 17th Division I offer from Clemson University," Staley said.

He received honorable mention honors for AAAA All-State with 800 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season.

His other offers include Miami, NC State, UNC, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Virginia Tech among more FBS programs.

Staley was the AAAA triple jump champion in South Carolina last year.

Staley visited for the South Carolina game in November.

Staley is a second 2024 wide receiver to pick up a Clemson offer this week, joining Tampa's Terrance Moore.

