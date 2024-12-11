That group in total is all ACC/SEC with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, NC State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Tennessee joining the Tigers in his top group.

Green is rated as high as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina, the No. 145 player overall and the No. 6 offensive guard in the '26 class (Rivals).

He added a Clemson offer this June around a Dabo Swinney Camp stop.