CLEMSON RECRUITING

Desmond Green is a Lowcountry product who has visited Clemson and is rated as high as the No. 1 player in the state.
Desmond Green is a Lowcountry product who has visited Clemson and is rated as high as the No. 1 player in the state.

In-state 4-star prospect Desmond Green has Clemson in top schools
by - 2024 Dec 11 16:30
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Desmond Green Photo
Desmond Green - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.52)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 354   Hometown: Saint Stephen, SC (Timberland HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#145 Overall, #6 OG, #1 SC
24/7:
#59 IOL, #12 SC

Four-star 2026 St. Stephens (SC) offensive lineman included Clemson in his top schools list on Wednesday.

That group in total is all ACC/SEC with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, NC State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Tennessee joining the Tigers in his top group.

Green is rated as high as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina, the No. 145 player overall and the No. 6 offensive guard in the '26 class (Rivals).

He added a Clemson offer this June around a Dabo Swinney Camp stop.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Second Clemson men's hoops Tiger set to redshirt
Second Clemson men's hoops Tiger set to redshirt
Bryan Bresee earns NFL honor for game-clinching play
Bryan Bresee earns NFL honor for game-clinching play
CBS ranks three Clemson-Texas matchup standouts within CFP 'most impactful'
CBS ranks three Clemson-Texas matchup standouts within CFP 'most impactful'
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts