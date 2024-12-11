|
In-state 4-star prospect Desmond Green has Clemson in top schools
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 354 Hometown: Saint Stephen, SC (Timberland HS) Class: 2026
#145 Overall, #6 OG, #1 SC
#59 IOL, #12 SC
Four-star 2026 St. Stephens (SC) offensive lineman included Clemson in his top schools list on Wednesday.
That group in total is all ACC/SEC with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, NC State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Tennessee joining the Tigers in his top group. Green is rated as high as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina, the No. 145 player overall and the No. 6 offensive guard in the '26 class (Rivals). He added a Clemson offer this June around a Dabo Swinney Camp stop. Top🔟 My Little Birthday Gift!
Let Me Know Where Home Is‼️@AnnaH247 @adamgorney @Rivals @On3sports @Hayesfawcett3 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/NKAvsNJwPn
