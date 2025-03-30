Highly-rated specialist pledge flips commitment to ACC rival

Jesuit (Fla.) long snapper Alex Nocco officially announced a Florida State commitment on Sunday.

He was originally set to enroll in Clemson this August and go on scholarship next year.

Nocco announced the Clemson pledge on February 5. USF was another contender at the time.

Nocco holds a 5-star rating from Rubio Long Snapping as the top long snapper out of Florida, rated No. 12 overall.