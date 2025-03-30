|
Highly-rated specialist pledge flips commitment to ACC rival
Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS) Class: 2026
A top-rated specialist out of Tampa is staying in-state over joining the Tigers.
Jesuit (Fla.) long snapper Alex Nocco officially announced a Florida State commitment on Sunday.
He was originally set to enroll in Clemson this August and go on scholarship next year.
Nocco announced the Clemson pledge on February 5. USF was another contender at the time.
Nocco holds a 5-star rating from Rubio Long Snapping as the top long snapper out of Florida, rated No. 12 overall.
I am excited to announce that I will be joining @FSUFootball this summer as a PWO for the 2025 season. Thank you @Coach_Norvell @FSUCoachJP @CoachJRut @ChuckCantor for the opportunity to join the #NoleFamily and this blessing. Psalm 37:5 #AMDG #GONOLES #KeepCLIMBing… pic.twitter.com/S8Wgno8urm— Alex Nocco 5⭐️ (@noccoalex) March 30, 2025
