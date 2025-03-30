Alex Nocco had originally committed to Clemson in February but will go to Florida State instead, he says.
Highly-rated specialist pledge flips commitment to ACC rival
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 28 minutes ago
Alex Nocco Photo
Alex Nocco - Long Snapper
Height: 6-2   Weight: 205   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR

A top-rated specialist out of Tampa is staying in-state over joining the Tigers.

Jesuit (Fla.) long snapper Alex Nocco officially announced a Florida State commitment on Sunday.

He was originally set to enroll in Clemson this August and go on scholarship next year.

Nocco announced the Clemson pledge on February 5. USF was another contender at the time.

Nocco holds a 5-star rating from Rubio Long Snapping as the top long snapper out of Florida, rated No. 12 overall.

