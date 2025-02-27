Four-star TX OL sets Clemson spring visit

Four-star OL Zaden Krempin will be on campus on March 7th, getting to Clemson for the first time since Matt Luke visited him.
Four-star TX OL Zaden Krempin sets Clemson spring visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Zaden Krempin - Offensive Line
Height: 6-4   Weight: 270   Hometown: Prosper, TX (Prosper HS)   Class: 2026
#246 Overall, #34 OL, #31 TX
#160 Overall, #16 , #22 TX
#222 Overall, #14 OT, #33 TX

March will be a busy stretch for Clemson's recruitment.

2026 four-star OT Zaden Krempin of Prosper (TX) will be on campus on March 7th, getting to Clemson for the first time since Matt Luke paid him a visit during the contact period.

Krempin has unofficial visits set with six other schools, including LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Texas, and Colorado.

He has official visits booked with SMU, LSU, Michigan, and Texas starting on May 30th, which clashes with Clemson's big official visit weekend.

Krempin doesn't currently hold an offer from the Tigers.

