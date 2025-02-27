Four-star TX OL sets Clemson spring visit

2026 four-star OT Zaden Krempin of Prosper (TX) will be on campus on March 7th, getting to Clemson for the first time since Matt Luke paid him a visit during the contact period.

Krempin has unofficial visits set with six other schools, including LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Texas, and Colorado.

He has official visits booked with SMU, LSU, Michigan, and Texas starting on May 30th, which clashes with Clemson's big official visit weekend.

Krempin doesn't currently hold an offer from the Tigers.