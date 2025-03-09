Four-star FL OL commits to Clemson

BREAKING
Barclay's commitment makes it the third commitment on the trenches this weekend.

Four-star OL Chancellor Barclay commits to Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 1 hour ago
Chancellor Barclay Photo
Chancellor Barclay - Offensive Line
Height: 6-3   Weight: 285   Hometown: Orlando, FL (First Academy HS)   Class: 2026
#84 Overall, #5 OG, #10 FL
#61 IOL, #89 FL

Matt Luke's future additions to continue to rock and roll.

Four-star OL Chancellor Barclay of Orlando (FL) First Academy has committed to Clemson.

He chooses the Tigers over Florida, Oklahoma, and Georgia.

"GOD IS GREAT," proclaimed Barclay on X.

Top Clemson News of the Week
