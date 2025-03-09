Four-star FL OL commits to Clemson

|
Four-star OL Chancellor Barclay commits to Clemson
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 285 Hometown: Orlando, FL (First Academy HS) Class: 2026
#84 Overall, #5 OG, #10 FL
#61 IOL, #89 FL
Matt Luke's future additions to continue to rock and roll.
Four-star OL Chancellor Barclay of Orlando (FL) First Academy has committed to Clemson. He chooses the Tigers over Florida, Oklahoma, and Georgia. "GOD IS GREAT," proclaimed Barclay on X. BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Chance Barclay has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @on3recruits GOD IS GREAT!!!! https://t.co/eD66kgJTQK BREAKING: 4 ⭐️ OL Chance Barclay has committed to #Clemson.
The 6’4 290 IOL from Orlando, FL chose the Tigers over Florida, Georgia, & Oklahoma
“All Glory to God! Blessed to be able to praise him at this school! GO TIGERS!”… pic.twitter.com/BQguCur7dY
The Orlando OL joins Grant Wise and Adam Guthrie making three highly touted prospects on the trenches.
Matt Luke has crushed this weekend.
