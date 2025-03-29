Four-star GA DL commits to Clemson

|
Four-star GA DL Kameron Cody commits to Clemson
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 280 Hometown: Savannah, GA (Benedictine Military School HS) Class: 2026
#33 DT, #73 GA
#53 DL, #41 GA
Clemson's strong March ends with a triumphant bang.
Defensive lineman Kameron Cody of Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School, who holds a 4-star average rating with On3's industry rankings, has committed to Clemson.
Cody's commitment makes it the eighth pledge in the last several weeks, likely closing what has been a tremendous March for the Tigers.
"Been home since the 7th grade," Cody wrote on social media.
Clemson has a No. 2 ranking in the 247Sports Composite rankings with 13 pledges now.
BREAKING: Four-Star DL Kameron Cody has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @on3recruits
