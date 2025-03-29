Four-star GA DL commits to Clemson

Cameron Kody is Clemson's latest 2026 pledge.
Four-star GA DL Kameron Cody commits to Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Kameron Cody - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (3.29)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 280   Hometown: Savannah, GA (Benedictine Military School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#33 DT, #73 GA
24/7:
#53 DL, #41 GA

Clemson's strong March ends with a triumphant bang.

Defensive lineman Kameron Cody of Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School, who holds a 4-star average rating with On3's industry rankings, has committed to Clemson.

Cody's commitment makes it the eighth pledge in the last several weeks, likely closing what has been a tremendous March for the Tigers.

"Been home since the 7th grade," Cody wrote on social media.

Clemson has a No. 2 ranking in the 247Sports Composite rankings with 13 pledges now.

