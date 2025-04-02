|
Four-star DL Deuce Geralds has Clemson in top schools
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 265 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (Collins Hill HS) Class: 2026
#39 Overall, #1 DT, #5 GA
#26 Overall, #2 DT, #2 GA
#161 Overall, #20 DL, #18 GA
Another top prospect is narrowing down his choices.
Deuce Geralds of Suwanee (GA) Collins Hill has announced his 10 finalists and the Tigers have made the cut. Alongside Clemson, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia Tech, LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Miami, and Ole Miss are the last programs left standing for his services. Geralds is yet to announce which schools he is seeing for official visits, signaling which of these 10 programs have the upper hand.
The 6’2 275 DL from Suwanee, GA is ranked as a Top 5 DL in the ‘26 Class (On3 Industry)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/bi95c5XReR pic.twitter.com/mEp6lfzPdf
Deuce Geralds of Suwanee (GA) Collins Hill has announced his 10 finalists and the Tigers have made the cut.
Alongside Clemson, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia Tech, LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Miami, and Ole Miss are the last programs left standing for his services.
Geralds is yet to announce which schools he is seeing for official visits, signaling which of these 10 programs have the upper hand.
NEWS: Four-Star DL Deuce Geralds is down to 🔟 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
