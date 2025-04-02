Deuce Geralds of Suwanee (GA) Collins Hill has announced his 10 finalists and the Tigers have made the cut.

Alongside Clemson, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia Tech, LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Miami, and Ole Miss are the last programs left standing for his services.

Geralds is yet to announce which schools he is seeing for official visits, signaling which of these 10 programs have the upper hand.