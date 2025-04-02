Geralds is yet to announce which schools he is seeing for official visits.
Geralds is yet to announce which schools he is seeing for official visits.

Four-star DL Deuce Geralds has Clemson in top schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Deuce Geralds Photo
Deuce Geralds - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.84)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 265   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (Collins Hill HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#39 Overall, #1 DT, #5 GA
Rivals:
#26 Overall, #2 DT, #2 GA
24/7:
#161 Overall, #20 DL, #18 GA

Another top prospect is narrowing down his choices.

Deuce Geralds of Suwanee (GA) Collins Hill has announced his 10 finalists and the Tigers have made the cut.

Alongside Clemson, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia Tech, LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Miami, and Ole Miss are the last programs left standing for his services.

Geralds is yet to announce which schools he is seeing for official visits, signaling which of these 10 programs have the upper hand.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Four-star NC LB says Clemson's culture stands out
Four-star NC LB says Clemson's culture stands out
Former Clemson starter staying in the ACC
Former Clemson starter staying in the ACC
Dabo Swinney identifies one position he's watching going into spring game
Dabo Swinney identifies one position he's watching going into spring game
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (68 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts