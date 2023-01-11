CLEMSON RECRUITING

Peter Woods won four consecutive state championships at Thompson (Al.). (Photo: Gary Crosby / USATODAY)
Peter Woods won four consecutive state championships at Thompson (Al.). (Photo: Gary Crosby / USATODAY)

Four Clemson signees, one commit earn MaxPreps All-America honors
by - 2023 Jan 11, Wed 15:14
Peter Woods Photo
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL
Rivals:
#54 Overall, #2 DT, #7 AL
24/7:
#59 Overall, #7 DL, #6 AL

Four Tigers from Clemson's most recent signing class and one 2024 pledge were named MaxPreps All-Americans recently.

From the overall All-America honorees, defensive lineman Peter Woods made the first team, while offensive lineman Ian Reed, running back Jarvis Green and defensive end David Ojiegbe made second team.

Woods, Green and Ojiegbe were named state (or D.C.a in Ojiegbe's case) player of the year by MaxPreps.

Green rushed for 2,272 yards and 33 touchdowns and added 527 receiving yards and six more scores as a senior. Ojiegbe tallied 16 sacks and 30 TFLs as a senior. Woods logged 90 tackles (23 for loss) with eight sacks as a senior.

2024 kicker pledge Nolan Hauser (Cornelius, NC) made the first team among the junior All-Americans after knocking through 20 field goals.

