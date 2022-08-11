Former Penn State commit, 4-star lineman announces Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tomarrion Parker is a Clemson target now after he decommitted from Penn State this week.

Former Penn State commit, 4-star lineman Tomarrion Parker announces Clemson offer
2022 Aug 11
Tomarrion Parker - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 250   Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Central HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#178 Overall, #27 DE, #12 AL
Rivals:
#175 Overall, #15 DE, #17 AL
24/7:
#49 Overall, #4 DL, #6 AL

Clemson went back to the state of Alabama for its latest reported 2023 offer.

Phenix City (Al.) four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"WOW… Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Parker said on Twitter.

Parker decommitted from Penn State earlier this week after being a pledge there for a little over a month.

Parker racked up 78 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks as a junior last season.

He is rated as high as the No. 6 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 4 defensive lineman by 247Sports.

Clemson already has a prominent pledge out of Alabama from 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods (Alabaster).

