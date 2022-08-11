Former Penn State commit, 4-star lineman announces Clemson offer

|
Former Penn State commit, 4-star lineman Tomarrion Parker announces Clemson offer
|2022 Aug 11, Thu 13:39-
Height: 6-4 Weight: 250 Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Central HS) Class: 2023
#178 Overall, #27 DE, #12 AL
#175 Overall, #15 DE, #17 AL
#49 Overall, #4 DL, #6 AL
Clemson went back to the state of Alabama for its latest reported 2023 offer.
Phenix City (Al.) four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"WOW… Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Parker said on Twitter.
Parker decommitted from Penn State earlier this week after being a pledge there for a little over a month.
Parker racked up 78 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks as a junior last season.
He is rated as high as the No. 6 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 4 defensive lineman by 247Sports.
Clemson already has a prominent pledge out of Alabama from 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods (Alabaster).
July 20, 2022
Make that move TP🐅!! https://t.co/wc8iJ21mn2 pic.twitter.com/y8oGaN06z7— Peter Woods (@35Pwoo) August 11, 2022