Former Clemson pledge announces commitment to another ACC school

Former Clemson pledge Nathaniel Joseph announces commitment to Miami

TigerNet Staff by

Nathaniel Joseph could very well get his chance to play in Death Valley anyway.

The former Clemson commitment announced a pledge to his hometown team with the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Joseph announced a decommitment from Clemson just two weeks ago.

"After talking things over with my family, we feel it's best for me to decommit and reopen my recruitment," Joseph said via social media on the decommitment at the time. "I want to thank Clemson and all of Clemson's staff for showing me love day in and day out. I want to thank coach (Tyler) Grisham for all the love he showed me, and for taking a chance on me.

"This was a hard decision for me to make, but some things took place that me and my family didn't like, so I will be reopening my recruitment.

"Thank you Clemson, and Clemson fans..."

Joseph had been at Clemson's big official visit weekend earlier this month.

He was the Tigers' first 2023 pledge back in September.

With the new ACC schedule format announced, Clemson will play Miami three seasons in a row for the first time with the Hurricanes coming to Clemson this season, then shifting down to Miami Gardens next year and back to Clemson in 2024.

Joseph is rated as high as the No. 15 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 81 overall (Rivals.com).