Former Alabama commit announces Clemson offer

Former Alabama commit Mason Short announces Clemson offer
Height: 6-5 Weight: 305 Hometown: Evans, GA (Evans HS) Class: 2025
#71 Overall, #9 OT, #14 GA
#83 Overall, #8 OT, #9 GA
#219 Overall, #13 IOL, #31 GA
A recent decommitment from Alabama announced a Clemson offer ahead of a visit this weekend.
2025 Evans, Georgia offensive lineman Mason Short is set to visit for Clemson's Elite Junior Day. "Honored and grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University," Short said on social media. Short announced his decommitment from Alabama after former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement. Short is a unanimous 4-star prospect and ranked as high as the No. 71 prospect in the nation (ESPN). Honored and grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University #GoTigers🐅@CoachMattLuke @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/K3YLw2uPt6
Honored and grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University #GoTigers🐅@CoachMattLuke @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/K3YLw2uPt6— Mason Short ✞ (@MasonShort_) January 24, 2024
