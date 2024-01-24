Former Alabama commit announces Clemson offer

2025 Evans, Georgia offensive lineman Mason Short is set to visit for Clemson's Elite Junior Day.

"Honored and grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University," Short said on social media.

Short announced his decommitment from Alabama after former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

Short is a unanimous 4-star prospect and ranked as high as the No. 71 prospect in the nation (ESPN).