Former Alabama commit announces Clemson offer

Mason Short is a former Alabama commit who will be in town this weekend.

Former Alabama commit Mason Short announces Clemson offer
by - 2024 Jan 24 17:14
Mason Short - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 305   Hometown: Evans, GA (Evans HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#71 Overall, #9 OT, #14 GA
Rivals:
#83 Overall, #8 OT, #9 GA
24/7:
#219 Overall, #13 IOL, #31 GA

A recent decommitment from Alabama announced a Clemson offer ahead of a visit this weekend.

2025 Evans, Georgia offensive lineman Mason Short is set to visit for Clemson's Elite Junior Day.

"Honored and grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University," Short said on social media.

Short announced his decommitment from Alabama after former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

Short is a unanimous 4-star prospect and ranked as high as the No. 71 prospect in the nation (ESPN).

