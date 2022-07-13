Five Tigers make top-50 high school players this century

TigerNet Staff by

Five Clemson Tigers are among the 50 best high school players this century according to the 247Sports Composite.

The list is led by the school's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, who notched a national title and three ACC crowns in his time as a Tiger.

Before topping some Deshaun Watson marks at Clemson, he re-set his Georgia state records in career passing yards (13,902), passing scores (161) and total touchdowns (172).

Next-up on the list is 2008 No. 1 prospect overall Da'Quan Bowers out of Bamberg, South Carolina.

Current Tiger Bryan Bresee is No. 21 on the list after being the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class.

Former five-star signee and then NFL first-rounder defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is No. 31 overall.

Another current Tiger D-lineman made the top-50 as well at No. 49, with defensive end Xavier Thomas.

Tied for the top spot are former Texas QB Vince Young, former FSU linebacker Ernie Sims, one-time Clemson commit and Ole Miss DE Robert Nkemdiche, Texas QB commit Arch Manning, former Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, current Texas QB Quinn Ewers and former South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.