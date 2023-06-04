Fast-rising Arkansas linebacker prospect leaves Clemson visit with offer

|
Fast-rising Arkansas linebacker Wyatt Simmons leaves Clemson visit with offer
|2023 Jun 4, Sun 09:53-
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Searcy, AR (Harding Academy HS) Class: 2024
#61 LB, #10 AR
Clemson extended another linebacker offer after a visit on Saturday.
Clemson extended another linebacker offer after a visit on Saturday.
84 Tackles
6 Sacks
15 TFL
Head Coach: Neil Evans (870-285-5615) pic.twitter.com/5o2vV1HXrz
2024 Searcy, Arkansas defender Wyatt Simmons reported the news.
"So very thankful to be blessed with an offer from Clemson," Simmons said late Saturday.
Simmons reports close to 20 offers, with most coming in the last month with Florida State, Auburn, South Carolina, Miami, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma State and Mississippi State.
Simmons tallied 84 tackles, six sacks and 15 TFLs as a junior.
Junior Season Highlights
So very thankful to be blessed with an offer from Clemson @ClemsonFB @WesleyGoodwin pic.twitter.com/7EJM3HNiYM— Wyatt Simmons (@Wyatt_Simmons10) June 4, 2023
