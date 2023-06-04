Fast-rising Arkansas linebacker prospect leaves Clemson visit with offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Wyatt Simmons added Clemson to an impressive offer list just in the last month.
Wyatt Simmons added Clemson to an impressive offer list just in the last month.

Fast-rising Arkansas linebacker Wyatt Simmons leaves Clemson visit with offer
by - 2023 Jun 4, Sun 09:53
Wyatt Simmons - Linebacker
Height: 6-3   Weight: 215   Hometown: Searcy, AR (Harding Academy HS)   Class: 2024
#61 LB, #10 AR

Clemson extended another linebacker offer after a visit on Saturday.

2024 Searcy, Arkansas defender Wyatt Simmons reported the news.

"So very thankful to be blessed with an offer from Clemson," Simmons said late Saturday.

Simmons reports close to 20 offers, with most coming in the last month with Florida State, Auburn, South Carolina, Miami, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma State and Mississippi State.

Simmons tallied 84 tackles, six sacks and 15 TFLs as a junior.

