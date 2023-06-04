Fast-rising Arkansas linebacker prospect leaves Clemson visit with offer

2024 Searcy, Arkansas defender Wyatt Simmons reported the news.

"So very thankful to be blessed with an offer from Clemson," Simmons said late Saturday.

Simmons reports close to 20 offers, with most coming in the last month with Florida State, Auburn, South Carolina, Miami, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma State and Mississippi State.

Simmons tallied 84 tackles, six sacks and 15 TFLs as a junior.

Junior Season Highlights

84 Tackles

6 Sacks

15 TFL

Head Coach: Neil Evans (870-285-5615) pic.twitter.com/5o2vV1HXrz — Wyatt Simmons (@Wyatt_Simmons10) May 9, 2023