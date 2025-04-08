ESPN's updated recruiting class, prospect rankings for Clemson

ESPN updated its recruiting rankings after a busy month of March for Clemson's 2026 recruiting class ($). The Tigers checked in at No. 3 overall, trailing just Southern Cal (11 ESPN 300 commits) and Ohio State (nine ESPN 300 commits). Clemson has six ESPN 300 pledges, with the offensive side led by wide receiver Naeem Burroughs (No. 102 overall; No. 15 WR) and the defensive side led by defensive tackle Kameron Cody (3-star, No. 34 DT). "Clemson is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, but the Tigers are still chasing the heights of their mid-2010s success under Dabo Swinney, and their 2025 class ranked just 37th in the country. Their 2026 group is looking more promising, especially after a red-hot March in which Swinney landed eight verbals, including five ESPN 300 commits," ESPN's Craig Haubert said. "Much of the talent is currently concentrated on offense. Wide receiver Naeem Burroughs is a burner in the 100-meter dash who can take the top off a defense and has a high football IQ. Fellow receiver Connor Salmin is another big-play threat, and both Grant Wise and Adam Guthrie are four-star linemen. They could one day protect fellow four-star Tait Reynolds, a dual-threat QB out of Arizona who could push to be part of the long-term solution to replace Cade Klubnik." O-line pledge Chancellor Barclay added a fourth star in ESPN's latest with a No. 230 overall ranking. Syracuse is another Top 10 ACC class at the moment at No. 9 overall, with one ESPN 300 pledge. Louisville (12) and Miami (15) are also in the Top 15. More notable Top 25 teams include South Carolina (16), Florida State (18), North Carolina (19) and Boston College (20). ESPN 2026 class rankings Top 10 (4/8) 1. USC

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. LSU

5. Texas A&M

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Notre Dame

9. Syracuse

10. Illinois

