ESPN updates recruiting rankings with Top 5 movement around Clemson

Notre Dame vaulted five spots to No. 3 for a class that has 10 ESPN 300 commits now. LSU then slotted a spot above the ACC Tigers at No. 4, having nine ESPN 300 pledges.

Clemson holds seven ESPN 300 commits in its fifth-place positioning going into a major official visit weekend on May 30.

The Tigers' next ACC peer moved up a spot as well with Syracuse at No. 8. UNC also made a jump eight spots to No. 11, despite just one ESPN 300 pledge. Louisville is one spot behind them (12) and Miami (17), Florida State (19) and Boston College (21) also made the Top 25.

The 247Sports Team Composite slots Clemson's 14-man class at No. 5 overall as well, agreeing on USC at the top. That outlet has Notre Dame in the No. 2 spot instead of Ohio State and then places the Buckeyes in third.

The On3 industry team recruiting rankings have Clemson down at No. 9, averaging an 89.43 rating. Four-star WR Naeem Burroughs is Clemson's top commit there at No. 49 overall.

Usual Top 5 finisher Georgia was not in ESPN's previous Top 25 but jumped to No. 15 in the latest edition. They have four ESPN 300 commits now.

Clemson 2026 team class rankings (5/7)

ESPN: 5

247Sports Composite: 5

On3: 9