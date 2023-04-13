ESPN updates recruiting rankings for Clemson, identifies Tigers as a top school for 5-star

ESPN updated its 2024 recruiting outlook and re-ranked the top teams through three-plus months of 2023. With six pledges, Clemson is currently rated 13th overall in the team rankings on ESPN ($). The Tigers have four ESPN300 commits currently with tight end Christian Bentancur (124), cornerback Tavoy Feagin (233), safety Noah Dixon (248) and defensive tackle Champ Thompson (285). "The Tigers have built a strong foundation for their 2024 class with several ESPN 300 commitments, including one of the top TE prospects in Christian Bentancur, who can be a well-rounded playmaker with his size (6-5, 240), aggressiveness as a blocker and hands and body control as a receiver," said ESPN's Craig Haubert. "Noah Dixon is a safety with good ball skills who can also support the run well with his tackling abilities. Tavoy Feagin out of Florida is another nice four-star addition to their secondary, as he is a corner with excellent quickness that is also not afraid to mix it up and be physical." ESPN also identified Clemson as a top school ($) for a fast-riser to the top-10, 5-star status and the No. 1 WR in its prospect ratings with Cameron Coleman, who recently added a Clemson offer. "Coleman showed his impressive blend of size, speed, strength and body control when Central High School (Alabama) played on ESPN's high school football showcase last fall. Coach Patrick Nix, a former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator, compared him to one of his former wide receivers: Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson," said ESPN. "In watching Coleman, it's evident why Nix, who coached Megatron as a Yellow Jacket, would make such a lofty comparison. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Coleman has continued to showcase his 4.48 40-yard dash speed and elite ability, including an impressive performance at this spring's Under Armour Atlanta camp, earning MVP. "A big-play target who still possesses promising upside, Coleman has not only earned a fifth star, but also snatched up the No. 1 spot at the position and the nickname 'Mini Megatron.' Coleman's top schools are Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU and Auburn," said ESPN. Georgia tops the current ESPN team rankings with nine ESPN300 commits, followed by Ohio State (7), Michigan (7), LSU (5) and Florida State (5). Instate rival South Carolina is currently No. 10 (5), Wake Forest is 16th (0), UNC is 17th (1), Pitt is 19th (0) and Louisville is 25th (2).

