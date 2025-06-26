ESPN updates Clemson's 2026 recruiting ranking after June official visits wrap

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

June official visits are in the books and there are a few key decisions on the horizon for Clemson, but ESPN updated its 2026 recruiting class rankings this week ahead of those. The Tigers place at No. 6 currently, which is two spots down from ESPN's previous update. Clemson has 10 ESPN 300 pledges. "Clemson is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, but the Tigers are still chasing the heights of their mid-2010s success under Dabo Swinney, and their 2025 class ranked just 37th in the country. Their 2026 group is looking more promising, especially after a red-hot March in which Swinney landed eight verbals, including five ESPN 300 commits," ESPN's Craig Haubert said. Two upcoming commit announcements of note for Clemson include 4-star DL Keshawn Stancil (June 28) and 5-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright (July 4). USC leads the ranking and has 17 ESPN 300 commits, followed by Texas A&M (13), Notre Dame (14), Georgia (12) and Ohio State (13). Miami is next up from the ACC, at No. 8 (nine ESPN 300s), and Florida State has jumped into the Top 10 (10) after being outside the Top 25 previously (eight ESPN 300s). After holding a Top 10 ranking for quite a while, the official visit month wasn't as kind to Syracuse, which dropped 12 spots to No. 22 (one ESPN 300 commit). UNC (18), Cal (19), SMU (20) and Louisville (25) also have Top 25 spots from the ACC.

