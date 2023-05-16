ESPN updates Clemson ranking in 2024 class Top 15

Clemson checked in at 13th overall and second in the ACC with its eight-man class currently.

That's paced in the 247Sports Composite by four-star tight end Christian Bentancur, who is rated 69th overall and the No. 5 tight end, one of four ESPN 300 commits overall.

"The Tigers have built a strong foundation for their 2024 class with several ESPN 300 commitments, including one of the top TE prospects in Christian Bentancur, who can be a well-rounded playmaker with his size (6-5, 240), aggressiveness as a blocker and hands and body control as a receiver. Noah Dixon is a safety with good ball skills who can also support the run well with his tackling abilities. Tavoy Feagin out of Florida is another nice four-star addition to their secondary, as he is a corner with excellent quickness that is also not afraid to mix it up and be physical," said ESPN.

Georgia paces the 2024 ESPN rankings currently with nine ESPN 300 pledges, adding No. 1-rated QB Dylan Raiola recently. The top-5 is rounded out by Ohio State, Michigan, LSU and Florida State. Instate rival South Carolina is 10th with five ESPN 300 commits.

The Tigers' recruiting is set to pick up with a big recruiting weekend in early June, which is set to host at least two consensus 5-stars in KJ Bolden and Sammy Brown, and a host of more four-star rated talent.

Clemson's last commits came in April with defenders Drew Woodaz and Hevin Brown-Shuler.

The Tigers' 2024 class on Rivals is rated 15th overall and 14th by average rating per pledge.

The 247Sports Composite and 247Sports' own rankings have Clemson in 19th with six consensus 4-star commits.