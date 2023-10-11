ESPN says help is on the way at a key position

ESPN identified key areas for five teams with some midseason struggles and a bright future ahead when it comes to recruiting success. Clemson made the piece on the offensive side of the ball ($). That need is identified as receiver. "The offense needs an infusion of talent on the outside, and the Tigers have some pieces in the 2024 class that might be able to offer some assistance. That includes ESPN 300 receiver Bryant Wesco, ranked No. 22 overall. Wesco had 17 touchdown receptions as a junior, along with 1,160 receiving yards," ESPN's Tom VanHaaren said. "He's on pace to eclipse his touchdown production from last season and could immediately boost the Tigers' offense in 2024. "Wesco is joined in the class by ESPN 300 receiver T.J. Moore (6-3, 190 pounds) from Tampa, Florida. Moore is a big receiver, but has speed and hauled in 13 touchdowns with 1,021 yards as a junior. "ESPN 300 tight end Christian Bentancur is also in the class. He had 1,085 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior and should provide a big target who can create mismatches over the middle." Southern Cal (defensive help), Arkansas (offensive playmakers), Florida (offensive linemen) and Texas Tech (receivers) also made the list. Overall, Clemson currently ranks 15th in ESPN's team recruiting rankings, having not added a commitment since July. The ESPN Top 5 is currently Georgia (19 ESPN 300 commits), Ohio State (14 ESPN 300 commits), Florida (12 ESPN 300 commits), Oregon (14 ESPN 300 commits) and Alabama (12 ESPN 300 commits). Florida State paces the ACC at No. 9 (9 ESPN 300 commits) and Miami is next up at No. 12 (8 ESPN 300 commits). Clemson has 10 ESPN 300 commits, which is paced by Wesco (No. 22 overall) on offense and linebacker Sammy Brown on defense (No. 10 overall). Clemson in 2024 class rankings ESPN: 15th 247Sports Composite (industry average): 16th 247Sports (own rankings): 16th Rivals: 16th (T-5 in average rating per pledge) Check out more on the Clemson commits at this point in this link.

