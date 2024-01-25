ESPN high on Clemson's early 2025 class in team recruiting rankings

ESPN released an update for its 2025 team recruiting rankings, and Clemson's off to a great start. Fresh off of gaining a top defensive end commitment in Ari Watford, ESPN ranks Clemson No. 3 overall for the 2025 class. "The Tigers have checked several boxes with commitments at different positions," ESPN's Craig Haubert said. "They already have a pair of running backs in this class in Davidson and in-state prospect Marquise Henderson. Davidson has a nice blend of size, speed and power while rushing for 2,700 yards with 43 touchdowns this season. Henderson, at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, is more slightly built, but is explosive with big-play speed and was very productive as a junior, rushing for over 2,300 yards. "Quarterback Blake Hebert missed most of his junior season with an injury, but he has good size and a smooth, compact delivery who moves well and can extend plays. On defense, Watford gives them a lengthy player with good initial quickness that can develop into a disruptive edge rusher. In the trenches, defensive tackle Amare Adams is the top-ranked player in the state." The ACC Tigers are only topped by LSU's Tigers and Notre Dame in the No. 1 and 2 spots respectively. The next conference team is SMU at No. 9. "The Mustangs are rolling into the ACC feeling good about their 2025 recruiting class. They are focusing on in-state talent and bringing in multiple players from top programs like state title winners DeSoto, Duncanville and Chapel Hill, which won 13 games in 2023," said Haubert.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email