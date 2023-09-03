Future Tigers: ESPN features Clemson WR pledge, kicker commit ties national record

|
ESPN features Clemson WR pledge Bryant Wesco, kicker commit Nolan Hauser ties national record
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 170 Hometown: Midlothian, TX (Midlothian HS) Class: 2024
#22 Overall, #5 WR, #7 TX
#9 Overall, #3 WR, #1 TX
ESPN featured five-star receiver commit
Bryant Wesco among
its standout recruit performances from the week.
Wesco tallied seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-17 Midlothian (Tx.) win over Ennis High School (Tx.). Highlights from his night: Midlothian (TX) 2024 WR Bryant Wesco (@Bryantwesco19) is who they said he is. #Brandid👌🏾 📸📸📸 * Kicker pledge Nolan Hauser tied a national record for career field goals (56) by hitting two in a 20-17 Hough (NC) win over Dutck Fork (SC): Hough High School All-American Nolan Hauser kicked two fields goals Friday at reigning SC 5A state champion Dutch Fork to tie the national high school career record at 56. * Four-star edge defender commit Darien Mayo had quite a night as well, which included a sack and strip fumble recovery in a big Good Counsel (Md.) win: Clemson Edge Commit DARIEN MAYO with the Sack and Steal❕🔥@gcfootball leads Jones 40-14 in the 4th Qtr in Olney (MD) More highlights: 2024 • Clemson Commit • EDGE • Darien Mayohttps://t.co/WkuEXXv3AO pic.twitter.com/AL0haFkMP2 Post Game Interview 🎙️ * Five-star linebacker commit Sammy Brown and Jefferson High School (Ga.) won 42-0 over St. Pius on Friday, with Brown scoring a couple of rushing touchdowns. * More Clemson pledge assorted highlights: S Ricardo Jones @deucerecruiting 🔥🔥 need em pic.twitter.com/IldEWQvTkO RB David Eziomume 🦸🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/H2hEBc6H8V WR TJ Moore Week 2:
Check out the @ClemsonFB commit highlights from last night as he had 7 catches and 2 TDs. #Clemson
🎥: @shotsbyjmoe @MidloPanthers | @MISD_Athletics pic.twitter.com/Uu9bGGJqBH
Midlothian 2024 WR Bryant Wesco (@Bryantwesco19) scored two touchdowns. #TXHSFB | #AllIn
I walked away impressed with his length + athleticism combo and his willingness and physicality as a blocker. NASTY. pic.twitter.com/2GsGzcQmu2
Hough beat Dutch Fork 20-17. Hauser has committed to Clemson. Below is the record-tying attempt.
📽️ Scott… pic.twitter.com/uyyVCymeGK
🎥 @On3USC @On3Recruits @TheDCMayo pic.twitter.com/Vc8dYg7Ran
2024 • Clemson Commit • EDGE • Darien Mayo pic.twitter.com/WD88nZe5dC
5 Catches
3 Tds
220 All Purpose yards@TC_Football pic.twitter.com/srJykHCdKO
