Future Tigers: ESPN features Clemson WR pledge, kicker commit ties national record

Wesco tallied seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-17 Midlothian (Tx.) win over Ennis High School (Tx.).

Highlights from his night:

Midlothian (TX) 2024 WR Bryant Wesco (@Bryantwesco19) is who they said he is. #Brandid👌🏾



Check out the @ClemsonFB commit highlights from last night as he had 7 catches and 2 TDs. #Clemson



🎥: @shotsbyjmoe @MidloPanthers | @MISD_Athletics pic.twitter.com/Uu9bGGJqBH — BRANDID SPORTS (@BrandidSports) September 1, 2023

Midlothian 2024 WR Bryant Wesco (@Bryantwesco19) scored two touchdowns. #TXHSFB | #AllIn



I walked away impressed with his length + athleticism combo and his willingness and physicality as a blocker. NASTY. pic.twitter.com/2GsGzcQmu2 — Greg Powers 🏟️ (@GPowersScout) September 1, 2023

* Kicker pledge Nolan Hauser tied a national record for career field goals (56) by hitting two in a 20-17 Hough (NC) win over Dutck Fork (SC):

Hough High School All-American Nolan Hauser kicked two fields goals Friday at reigning SC 5A state champion Dutch Fork to tie the national high school career record at 56.



Hough beat Dutch Fork 20-17. Hauser has committed to Clemson. Below is the record-tying attempt.



📽️ Scott… pic.twitter.com/uyyVCymeGK — Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) September 2, 2023

* Four-star edge defender commit Darien Mayo had quite a night as well, which included a sack and strip fumble recovery in a big Good Counsel (Md.) win:

Clemson Edge Commit DARIEN MAYO with the Sack and Steal❕🔥@gcfootball leads Jones 40-14 in the 4th Qtr in Olney (MD)



🎥 @On3USC @On3Recruits @TheDCMayo pic.twitter.com/Vc8dYg7Ran — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) September 2, 2023

More highlights:

2024 • Clemson Commit • EDGE • Darien Mayohttps://t.co/WkuEXXv3AO pic.twitter.com/AL0haFkMP2 — SPOTLIGHT 39 (@Spotlight39_Pod) September 2, 2023

2024 • Clemson Commit • EDGE • Darien Mayo pic.twitter.com/WD88nZe5dC — SPOTLIGHT 39 (@Spotlight39_Pod) September 2, 2023

* Five-star linebacker commit Sammy Brown and Jefferson High School (Ga.) won 42-0 over St. Pius on Friday, with Brown scoring a couple of rushing touchdowns.

* More Clemson pledge assorted highlights:

S Ricardo Jones

RB David Eziomume

WR TJ Moore