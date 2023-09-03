Future Tigers: ESPN features Clemson WR pledge, kicker commit ties national record

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Bryant Wesco posted two touchdown receptions in seven catches this weekend.

ESPN features Clemson WR pledge Bryant Wesco, kicker commit Nolan Hauser ties national record
by - 2023 Sep 3 13:31
Bryant Wesco Photo
Bryant Wesco - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 170   Hometown: Midlothian, TX (Midlothian HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#22 Overall, #5 WR, #7 TX
24/7:
#9 Overall, #3 WR, #1 TX

ESPN featured five-star receiver commit Bryant Wesco among its standout recruit performances from the week.

Wesco tallied seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-17 Midlothian (Tx.) win over Ennis High School (Tx.).

Highlights from his night:

* Kicker pledge Nolan Hauser tied a national record for career field goals (56) by hitting two in a 20-17 Hough (NC) win over Dutck Fork (SC):

* Four-star edge defender commit Darien Mayo had quite a night as well, which included a sack and strip fumble recovery in a big Good Counsel (Md.) win:

More highlights:

* Five-star linebacker commit Sammy Brown and Jefferson High School (Ga.) won 42-0 over St. Pius on Friday, with Brown scoring a couple of rushing touchdowns.

* More Clemson pledge assorted highlights:

S Ricardo Jones

RB David Eziomume

WR TJ Moore

Top Clemson News of the Week