ESPN analyst predicts the top freshman for the Tigers

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It's never too early to look ahead to the 2023 college football season, and ESPN has released a way-too-early Top 25 for the season. Included in that Top 25 is the top newcomer for each team, and it doesn't come as much of a surprise that the four-letter network picked freshman Peter Woods as the youngster most likely to have an impact.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson writes this about Woods:

“The Tigers have been one of the best programs in the nation when it comes to recruiting and developing top tier talent on the defensive line. So that is why defensive lineman Peter Woods, the No. 4-ranked player in the ESPN 300 and the top-rated defensive player, will be one top newcomer to watch in 2023. With Bryan Bresee off to the NFL draft, there is an obvious need at defensive tackle. Clemson also loses ends K.J. Henry and Myles Murphy so there are plenty of open spots along the defensive front. Woods enrolled in January and should be competing for a starting spot when spring practice begins.”

Woods is ESPN’s No. 9 overall prospect who signed following a dominant performance in the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Game.

Woods was ranked by ESPN.com as one of the nation’s top 10 players regardless of position, the highest ranking of any member of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class … ESPN ranked him No. 9 overall and as the best defensive tackle in the nation … also listed by ESPN as the second-best player in Alabama.

Woods led Alabaster (AL) Thompson to four straight 7A State Championships (2019-22), first team in Alabama to win four straight state titles since Hoover in the early 2000s … team compiled a 50-5 record in his four years.