On April 21st, Sellars will be deciding between Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina A&T.

Elite WR Gordon Sellars has Clemson in finalists, announces commitment date
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 13 hours ago
Gordon Sellars - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS)   Class: 2026
#135 Overall, #24 WR, #9 NC
#56 WR, #17 NC
#40 WR, #16 NC

One elite wideout will be coming off the board very soon.

2026 four-star WR Gordon Sellars made a major announcement on Tuesday, taking to X to trim down his final schools to six, as well as announcing when he would commit.

On April 21st, Sellars will be deciding between Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina A&T.

Sellars was recently at the Elite Retreat and plans on taking an official visit to Clemson on May 30th, but that is over a month after his decision is being made public.

