|
Elite WR Gordon Sellars has Clemson in finalists, announces commitment date
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS) Class: 2026
#135 Overall, #24 WR, #9 NC
#56 WR, #17 NC
#40 WR, #16 NC
One elite wideout will be coming off the board very soon.
2026 four-star WR Gordon Sellars made a major announcement on Tuesday, taking to X to trim down his final schools to six, as well as announcing when he would commit. On April 21st, Sellars will be deciding between Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina A&T. Sellars was recently at the Elite Retreat and plans on taking an official visit to Clemson on May 30th, but that is over a month after his decision is being made public. NEWS: Four-Star WR Gordon Sellars is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’3 195 WR from Charlotte, NC will announce his Commitment on April 18th
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/s7DxO5AePT pic.twitter.com/xH5Nh6AWXT
2026 four-star WR Gordon Sellars made a major announcement on Tuesday, taking to X to trim down his final schools to six, as well as announcing when he would commit.
On April 21st, Sellars will be deciding between Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina A&T.
Sellars was recently at the Elite Retreat and plans on taking an official visit to Clemson on May 30th, but that is over a month after his decision is being made public.
NEWS: Four-Star WR Gordon Sellars is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- Young corners draw criticism, a player is tossed out, a player mentally checked out
- Clemson's NCAA Tournament bracket announced
- Social media reacts to controversial no-call in Clemson's loss to Louisville
- Brownell on being locked out of the locker room at halftime of the ACC Tournament
- Dillon Hunter injury news confirmed
- DeAndre Hopkins has a new NFL home
- Top in-state RB feels wanted by Clemson, says he's seen as 'instant impact' player
- Deshaun Watson announces engagement to girlfriend Jilly Anais
- Clemson announces football gameday designations, season ticket price increase
- Where Clemson stands in the NET/Bracketology on Selection Sunday