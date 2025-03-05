Elite VA OL set for Elite Retreat visit

The Elite Retreat is just around the corner. 2026 five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher's has set multiple unofficial visits for the spring. Gray will take those with Clemson, South Carolina, LSU, and Michigan. He is considered one of the top linemen in the 2026 class, and is also regarded as one of the best players in Virginia. He is set to return to Clemson for an official visit in late May, he announced in January. Elite IOL Darius Gray has spring visits locked in to Clemson, South Carolina, LSU and Michigan, @SWiltfong_ reports✈️



Gray ranks No. 42 NATL. (No. 3 IOL) in the 2026 class.



Read: https://t.co/VefOlLRdNJ pic.twitter.com/kdIvbquR0T — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 5, 2025

