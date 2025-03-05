Elite VA OL set for Elite Retreat visit

Four-star OL Darius Gray will head to Clemson for a visit this spring.
Elite VA OL Darius Gray set for Elite Retreat visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 1 hour ago
Darius Gray Photo
Darius Gray - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 290   Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#71 Overall, #11 OL, #3 VA
Rivals:
#37 Overall, #2 OG, #1 VA
24/7:
#125 Overall, #6 IOL, #5 VA

The Elite Retreat is just around the corner.

2026 five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher's has set multiple unofficial visits for the spring.

Gray will take those with Clemson, South Carolina, LSU, and Michigan. He is considered one of the top linemen in the 2026 class, and is also regarded as one of the best players in Virginia.

He is set to return to Clemson for an official visit in late May, he announced in January.

