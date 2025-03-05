Elite VA OL set for Elite Retreat visit

|
Elite VA OL Darius Gray set for Elite Retreat visit
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 290 Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS) Class: 2026
#71 Overall, #11 OL, #3 VA
#37 Overall, #2 OG, #1 VA
#125 Overall, #6 IOL, #5 VA
The Elite Retreat is just around the corner.
2026 five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher's has set multiple unofficial visits for the spring. Gray will take those with Clemson, South Carolina, LSU, and Michigan. He is considered one of the top linemen in the 2026 class, and is also regarded as one of the best players in Virginia. He is set to return to Clemson for an official visit in late May, he announced in January. Elite IOL Darius Gray has spring visits locked in to Clemson, South Carolina, LSU and Michigan, @SWiltfong_ reports✈️
Gray ranks No. 42 NATL. (No. 3 IOL) in the 2026 class.
Read: https://t.co/VefOlLRdNJ pic.twitter.com/kdIvbquR0T
2026 five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher's has set multiple unofficial visits for the spring.
Gray will take those with Clemson, South Carolina, LSU, and Michigan. He is considered one of the top linemen in the 2026 class, and is also regarded as one of the best players in Virginia.
He is set to return to Clemson for an official visit in late May, he announced in January.
Elite IOL Darius Gray has spring visits locked in to Clemson, South Carolina, LSU and Michigan, @SWiltfong_ reports✈️
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
|
- Former Clemson RB says he considered transfer, SEC schools reached out
- Live from Fluor Field - Clemson vs. South Carolina
- Live from Founders Park: Clemson vs. South Carolina
- Ethan Darden on the mound, Cam Cannarella at the plate key clinching rivalry series
- Rowdy record crowd sees Tigers take game one over Gamecocks
- Bring out the Brooms: Tigers sweep South Carolina again
- Live from DKS: Clemson vs. South Carolina opener
- No. 13 Tigers ride second-half surge to rare win at Virginia
- Ian Schieffelin's career night drives Clemson past Notre Dame
- Clemson continues move up AP Top 25