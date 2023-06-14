Clemson’s first 2025 commitment is on the board and CJ Spiller made his biggest splash yet as a coach. 2025 Lynchburg, Virginia running back Gideon Davidson announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday. Davidson was a MaxPreps sophomore All-American with more than 1,400 rushing yards last season, totaling 28 scores. Davidson’s finalists also had Ohio State, Notre Dame and Tennessee in it. He reported almost 20 offers total, also including Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Virginia, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. Davidson is the No. 2-rated prospect out of Virginia and No. 51 overall (ESPN). Since Spiller came on staff full-time in 2021, the highest-rated running back pledge previously was 2024 RB David Eziomume coming on board in March, who is a 4-star and No. 381 overall by the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports profiled him ahead of last season: “Has multi-sport profile with strong build. Speed markers include 10.69 in 100 meters and 20-7 long jump. Has two-way snaps as safety. Big production with 1,241 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging more than 11 yards per carry as freshman. Pace of play popped during in-person evaluation. Patient runner with vision and knows how to set up blocks. Quick feet with stop-start ability. Accelerates well through the hole. Has speed to finish runs. Best suited to run between tackles. Body control to make subtle cuts at second level. Difficult to arm tackle. Shows cut-back ability. instinctual runner can make defenders miss in hole. Solid pass catcher who lines up wide. True between-the-tackles runner who has speed but is not asked to run outside of tackle box often. Has to continue to work on running with slightly lower pad level. Continued development as a pass catcher will make him more dynamic. Adding strength will make him more physical runner. Can be early contributor in high-level college program. Has NFL potential.” He officially added a Clemson offer on May 31. Davidson earned player of the year honors last year, All-State first team on offense and second team as a safety on defense. He also wrestled in middle school and hit .474 on the eighth grade baseball team. Davidson lists a vertical of 37 inches and 305 max bench press with a 4.43 40. Davidson’s pledge puts the Tigers ahead of their pace for the 2024 class, where a first commitment didn’t come until late November of the class’ junior season (DB Tavoy Feagin). Clemson is also set to have a 2025 QB target announce on Friday, with 4-star Lawrence, Massachusetts QB Blake Hebert, who has multiple projections to the Tigers now.

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!!! 2025 is open for business!! pic.twitter.com/cSYtiutRs5 — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) June 14, 2023

ITS A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER 🐅 — CJ SPILLER (@CJSPILLER) June 14, 2023

My God journey. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/YTloF347Ya — Gideon Davidson (@DavidsonGideon) June 14, 2023

Thank you Clemson for believing in me. #2025class pic.twitter.com/bxMHSplSLw — Gideon Davidson (@DavidsonGideon) June 14, 2023

