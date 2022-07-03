Omar White reported a "great" unofficial visit to Clemson in early June and he has the Tigers firmly in the mix.
Elite Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Jul 3, Sun 13:41
Omar White - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.25)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 307   Hometown: Leesburg, GA (Lee County HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#103 Overall, #5 DT, #18 GA
24/7:
#19 DL, #30 GA

2024 4-star defensive tackle prospect Omar White (Leesburg, Georgia) has Clemson in his early top-10 group.

He added an offer from the Tigers in early June after an unofficial visit. White is rated as high as the No. 5 defensive tackle for the class.

Also in his top schools are Oregon, Florida State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Jackson State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia out of nearly 30 offers already.

He was named a preseason All-American as a sophomore by MaxPreps.

