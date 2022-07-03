|
Elite Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
Height: 6-3 Weight: 307 Hometown: Leesburg, GA (Lee County HS) Class: 2024
#103 Overall, #5 DT, #18 GA
2024 4-star defensive tackle prospect Omar White (Leesburg, Georgia) has Clemson in his early top-10 group.
He added an offer from the Tigers in early June after an unofficial visit. White is rated as high as the No. 5 defensive tackle for the class.
Also in his top schools are Oregon, Florida State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Jackson State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia out of nearly 30 offers already.
He was named a preseason All-American as a sophomore by MaxPreps.
