Elite Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools

2024 4-star defensive tackle prospect Omar White (Leesburg, Georgia) has Clemson in his early top-10 group.

He added an offer from the Tigers in early June after an unofficial visit. White is rated as high as the No. 5 defensive tackle for the class.

Also in his top schools are Oregon, Florida State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Jackson State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia out of nearly 30 offers already.

He was named a preseason All-American as a sophomore by MaxPreps.