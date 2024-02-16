Elite offensive lineman has Clemson in top schools

Four-star Evans, Georgia prospect Mason Short's list in full is Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Kentucky, which he released on Friday.

Short was in Clemson for a visit last month on junior Elite Retreat weekend after a Tigers' offer that came after Short decommitted from Alabama, in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement.

Short is rated as high as the No. 75 player overall (ESPN) and the No. 8 offensive tackle (Rivals).

He had been a commitment to Alabama from April 2, 2023 until mid-January.