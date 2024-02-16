Elite offensive lineman has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Mason Short has Clemson in the mix after an Alabama decommitment last month.
Elite offensive lineman Mason Short has Clemson in top schools
by - 2024 Feb 16 17:58
Mason Short - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 305   Hometown: Evans, GA (Evans HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#75 Overall, #10 OL, #15 GA
Rivals:
#83 Overall, #8 OT, #9 GA
24/7:
#219 Overall, #13 IOL, #31 GA

One of the top-rated offensive linemen in the 2025 class has Clemson in his top schools list.

Four-star Evans, Georgia prospect Mason Short's list in full is Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Kentucky, which he released on Friday.

Short was in Clemson for a visit last month on junior Elite Retreat weekend after a Tigers' offer that came after Short decommitted from Alabama, in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement.

Short is rated as high as the No. 75 player overall (ESPN) and the No. 8 offensive tackle (Rivals).

He had been a commitment to Alabama from April 2, 2023 until mid-January.

