Elite NC prospect commits to Clemson

Durham 4-star Isaiah Campbell reported the news on Monday after an Elite Retreat visit last weekend.

Campbell is a unanimous Top 100 prospect and ranked as high as No. 67 overall (247Sports), as the No. 3 player out of North Carolina.

He tallied 16 sacks with 27 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles (one recovery) as a junior.

Campbell’s reported offers also include Alabama, Georgia, LSU, NC State, North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest, Ohio State, Penn State and Oklahoma among more Power 5 schools.

The Tigers jumped to No. 2 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, trailing only Notre Dame.

Campbell is a fourth four-star commitment in the last week for Clemson's 2025 class, which bumped to 11 pledges.