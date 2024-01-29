Elite NC prospect commits to Clemson

|
Elite NC prospect Isaiah Campbell commits to Clemson
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 260 Hometown: Durham, NC (Southern HS) Class: 2025
#92 Overall, #6 DT, #4 NC
#98 Overall, #5 DT, #3 NC
#67 Overall, #6 DL, #3 NC
One of the top defensive linemen in the country committed to Clemson.
