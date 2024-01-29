Elite NC prospect commits to Clemson

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Isaiah Campbell is rated as a Top 100 prospect by all major recruiting outfits.
Elite NC prospect Isaiah Campbell commits to Clemson
by - 2024 Jan 29 09:49
Isaiah Campbell Photo
Isaiah Campbell - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 260   Hometown: Durham, NC (Southern HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#92 Overall, #6 DT, #4 NC
Rivals:
#98 Overall, #5 DT, #3 NC
24/7:
#67 Overall, #6 DL, #3 NC

One of the top defensive linemen in the country committed to Clemson.

Durham 4-star Isaiah Campbell reported the news on Monday after an Elite Retreat visit last weekend.

Campbell is a unanimous Top 100 prospect and ranked as high as No. 67 overall (247Sports), as the No. 3 player out of North Carolina.

He tallied 16 sacks with 27 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles (one recovery) as a junior.

Campbell’s reported offers also include Alabama, Georgia, LSU, NC State, North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest, Ohio State, Penn State and Oklahoma among more Power 5 schools.

The Tigers jumped to No. 2 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, trailing only Notre Dame.

Campbell is a fourth four-star commitment in the last week for Clemson's 2025 class, which bumped to 11 pledges.

