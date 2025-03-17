|
Elite MD DB Khary Adams sets Clemson spring visit
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Towson, MD (Loyola Blakefield HS) Class: 2026
#92 Overall, #14 DB, #4 MD
#18 , #5 MD
#29 Overall, #3 CB, #3 MD
Another elite talent is set to be on campus this spring.
2026 four-star DB Khary Adams of Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield has set multiple spring visits, and Clemson is on the list. The Tigers will get the first crack on March 23rd, followed by South Carolina (March 31st), Oregon (April 11th), and Michigan (April 19th). Adams is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the class of 2026. 🚨NEWS🚨 Elite CB Khary Adams has locked in multiple spring visits, he tells @ChadSimmons_✈️ Junior Season Highlights
Adams ranks No. 30 NATL. (No. 4 CB) in the 2026 On300.
Read: https://t.co/FtdIDTaaqg pic.twitter.com/XfVycZjdCj
-MIAA A First Team All Conference DB
- 8 touchdowns
- 4 interceptions
- 12 pbu’s
- 39 tackles
- 2 TFL
- 2 fumble recoveries
- 31 Catches
- 703 yards
-https://t.co/7atpMBekE0 pic.twitter.com/NmZWANr4w3
Junior Season Highlights
|
