Khary Adams is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the class of 2026.

Elite MD DB Khary Adams sets Clemson spring visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 9 hours ago
Khary Adams - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 175   Hometown: Towson, MD (Loyola Blakefield HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#92 Overall, #14 DB, #4 MD
Rivals:
#18 , #5 MD
24/7:
#29 Overall, #3 CB, #3 MD

Another elite talent is set to be on campus this spring.

2026 four-star DB Khary Adams of Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield has set multiple spring visits, and Clemson is on the list.

The Tigers will get the first crack on March 23rd, followed by South Carolina (March 31st), Oregon (April 11th), and Michigan (April 19th).

Adams is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the class of 2026.

