Elite lineman prospect announces "dream offer" from Clemson

Elite lineman prospect Maxwell Hiller announces "dream offer" from Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  32 minutes ago
Maxwell Hiller - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 300   Hometown: Coatesville, PA (Coatesville Area HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#50 Overall, #8 OL, #3 PA
Rivals:
#101 Overall, #11 OT, #2 PA
24/7:
#34 Overall, #1 IOL, #2 PA

Matt Luke's big board continues to eye top talent.

2027 four-star OL Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville (PA) Coatesville Area has announced an offer from Clemson.

Hiller is considered one of the top linemen in the country, holding offers from Penn State, Alabama, Florida, and several others.

"Wow!," exclaimed Hiller on X. "After an amazing conversation with Coach Swinney, I'm blessed to have earned my dream offer from Clemson."

