Elite lineman prospect announces "dream offer" from Clemson

2027 four-star OL Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville (PA) Coatesville Area has announced an offer from Clemson.

Hiller is considered one of the top linemen in the country, holding offers from Penn State, Alabama, Florida, and several others.

"Wow!," exclaimed Hiller on X. "After an amazing conversation with Coach Swinney, I'm blessed to have earned my dream offer from Clemson."