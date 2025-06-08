Elite lineman prospect announces "dream offer" from Clemson

|
Elite lineman prospect Maxwell Hiller announces "dream offer" from Clemson
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 300 Hometown: Coatesville, PA (Coatesville Area HS) Class: 2027
#50 Overall, #8 OL, #3 PA
#101 Overall, #11 OT, #2 PA
#34 Overall, #1 IOL, #2 PA
Matt Luke's big board continues to eye top talent.
2027 four-star OL Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville (PA) Coatesville Area has announced an offer from Clemson.
Hiller is considered one of the top linemen in the country, holding offers from Penn State, Alabama, Florida, and several others.
"Wow!," exclaimed Hiller on X. "After an amazing conversation with Coach Swinney, I'm blessed to have earned my dream offer from Clemson."
WOWW!! After and AMAZING conversation with coach Swinney I’m blessed to have EARNED my DREAM OFFER from @ClemsonFB #AGTG @CoachMattLuke @carson_cramer @joshjwall16 @mickit50 @CoachMattOrtega @Football_Cville @CoachVWilliams @sfpalwaysgrind pic.twitter.com/NpPOrmstOX— Maxwell Hiller 4⭐️OL (@HillerMaxwell) June 8, 2025
|
