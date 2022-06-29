Harris Sewell is currently the highest-ranked interior OL pledge in the Dabo Swinney era.
Harris Sewell is currently the highest-ranked interior OL pledge in the Dabo Swinney era.

Elite lineman Harris Sewell commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jun 29, Wed 13:01
Harris Sewell - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 290   Hometown: Odessa, TX (Permian HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#65 Overall, #2 OL, #13 TX
Rivals:
#99 Overall, #6 OG, #18 TX
24/7:
#101 Overall, #5 IOL, #22 TX

Clemson’s 2023 class continues to build a stronghold in the state of Texas after elite lineman Harris Sewell (Odessa Permian) announced a commitment on Wednesday.

"I am excited to say I am committing to Clemson University!" Sewell said in a social media announcement. "Coach Swinney, Coach Austin, and the Clemson Staff -- Thank you! You have given me a chance of a lifetime. I commit to you and your team all I have and all I can become!"

Sewell is ranked as high as the No. 2 offensive guard in the nation and No. 65 overall (ESPN).

He is a third 2023 Lone Star State pledge after the addition of fellow 4-star O-lineman Ian Reed and 4-star wide receiver Noble Johnson.

His pledge moves Clemson's class to 15 total and the Tigers up one spot to fourth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

He could be a fourth 247Sports Composite top-100 offensive lineman to sign with Clemson in the last five classes (a third since 2020) and is currently the highest-ranked interior lineman to commit in Swinney's time as head coach.

Sewell was on hand for Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June and marks a 12th pledge of the month for Dabo Swinney's program.

Sewell picked up a Clemson offer last November.

Subject (Replies: 45) Author
spacer TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Awesome news! Welcome to Clemson!
 lovingit®
spacer Re: Awesome news! Welcome to Clemson!
 Stillapirate®
spacer HIS COMMITMENT SOUNDS ALMOST LIKE WEDDING VOWS!!
 ApexTiger91®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Tigerman5000
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 rhettfla
spacer We needed this! Now on to the
 clover65®
spacer If this class stays in tact until signing day
 STERLING®
spacer Yes, may they continue to be blind to some of these other
 76er®
spacer It's a great day to be a Tiger!***
 cutigerbob®
spacer Welcome to the Tiger family.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 7Tiger7
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 7Tiger7
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 ddraines®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 73DNGPaw
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 SammyDub
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Valley Boy
spacer BOOOM!
 twentytwofifteen
spacer Re: BOOOM!
 HWKoq4
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 wildblulou®
spacer This whole "cycling-out" thing is working well for us***
 BigCUFan®
spacer YEP, Tigers are Cycling at 100 MPH..
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Garnetisugly®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 tahotiger®
spacer Now we just need Boobie Miles!***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: Now we just need Boobie Miles!***
 Pawtato
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 kctigs81
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 TigerRam81
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Whitestone tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 mpercy®
spacer TIGER Rooooaaarrrrrrrrr!
 coachmac
spacer Please don't tell me you are driving right now.***
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 anonymouse
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer commit 2 you and your team all I have and all I can become!"
 smitty1959®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 poppap
spacer Dang big enough news to cause an earthquake
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: Dang big enough news to cause an earthquake
 rhettfla
spacer Fantastic!
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Huge! Wonderful news!***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 jlston57®
spacer Re: TNET: Elite lineman commits to Clemson
 Valley Boy
Read all 45 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
