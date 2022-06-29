Elite lineman commits to Clemson

Elite lineman Harris Sewell commits to Clemson

Harris Sewell Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.48) (4.48)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Odessa, TX (Permian HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#65 Overall, #2 OL, #13 TX #65 Overall, #2 OL, #13 TX Rivals:

#99 Overall, #6 OG, #18 TX #99 Overall, #6 OG, #18 TX 24/7:

#101 Overall, #5 IOL, #22 TX #101 Overall, #5 IOL, #22 TX 6-4290Odessa, TX (Permian HS)2023

Clemson’s 2023 class continues to build a stronghold in the state of Texas after elite lineman Harris Sewell (Odessa Permian) announced a commitment on Wednesday.

"I am excited to say I am committing to Clemson University!" Sewell said in a social media announcement. "Coach Swinney, Coach Austin, and the Clemson Staff -- Thank you! You have given me a chance of a lifetime. I commit to you and your team all I have and all I can become!"

Sewell is ranked as high as the No. 2 offensive guard in the nation and No. 65 overall (ESPN).

He is a third 2023 Lone Star State pledge after the addition of fellow 4-star O-lineman Ian Reed and 4-star wide receiver Noble Johnson.

His pledge moves Clemson's class to 15 total and the Tigers up one spot to fourth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

He could be a fourth 247Sports Composite top-100 offensive lineman to sign with Clemson in the last five classes (a third since 2020) and is currently the highest-ranked interior lineman to commit in Swinney's time as head coach.

Sewell was on hand for Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June and marks a 12th pledge of the month for Dabo Swinney's program.

Sewell picked up a Clemson offer last November.

Great day to be a Tiger!!! pic.twitter.com/QkGbsH840s — Coach Thomas Austin (@Coach__TA) June 29, 2022

Clemson is getting a good one in Harris Sewell. Big, tough, no-nonsense, country-strong kid who isn't afraid to mix it up and impose his will on people. @PaulStrelowTI — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) June 29, 2022

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!! #We2Deep23 https://t.co/ZDJ2GqCtXT — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) June 29, 2022