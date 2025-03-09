Elite lineman commits to Clemson

Grant Wise is rated as high as the No. 2 offensive guard in the class.
Elite lineman Grant Wise commits to Clemson
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Grant Wise Photo
Grant Wise - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 310   Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#146 Overall, #2 OL, #23 FL
Rivals:
#80 Overall, #3 OG, #9 FL
24/7:
#31 IOL, #55 FL

Clemson's future O-line continues to build.

Four-star 2026 Milton, Florida offensive lineman Grant Wise announced his Clemson commitment Sunday morning.

He is a second 4-star lineman to announce a pledge out of the Elite Retreat, joining Ohio product Adam Guthrie.

Wise is rated as high as the No. 80 player overall (Rivals) and the No. 2 offensive guard (ESPN).

After starting the weekend outside of the Top 25, the 10-man class is now fifth overall with the 247Sports Team Composite.

