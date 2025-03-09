Elite lineman commits to Clemson

|
Elite lineman Grant Wise commits to Clemson
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 310 Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS) Class: 2026
#146 Overall, #2 OL, #23 FL
#80 Overall, #3 OG, #9 FL
#31 IOL, #55 FL
Clemson's future O-line continues to build.
Four-star 2026 Milton, Florida offensive lineman Grant Wise announced his Clemson commitment Sunday morning.
He is a second 4-star lineman to announce a pledge out of the Elite Retreat, joining Ohio product Adam Guthrie.
Wise is rated as high as the No. 80 player overall (Rivals) and the No. 2 offensive guard (ESPN).
After starting the weekend outside of the Top 25, the 10-man class is now fifth overall with the 247Sports Team Composite.
Made the best decision of my life last night, I'm ALL IN with the Clemson Tigers‼️#AGTG 🧡💜🐅🐅@CoachMattLuke @carson_cramer@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/Y2k7mHIily— GRANT WISE 2026 (@Grock64) March 9, 2025
