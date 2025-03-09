Elite lineman commits to Clemson

Four-star 2026 Milton, Florida offensive lineman Grant Wise announced his Clemson commitment Sunday morning.

He is a second 4-star lineman to announce a pledge out of the Elite Retreat, joining Ohio product Adam Guthrie.

Wise is rated as high as the No. 80 player overall (Rivals) and the No. 2 offensive guard (ESPN).

After starting the weekend outside of the Top 25, the 10-man class is now fifth overall with the 247Sports Team Composite.