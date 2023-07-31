Elite linebacker announces Clemson offer

One of the nation's top linebackers announced a Clemson offer after a weekend visit. Four-star 2024 Hoover, Alabama linebacker Bradley Shaw was in town for the All In Cookout and reported the news on Monday. "After a great visit, I am blessed to have earned an offer from @ClemsonFB!" Shaw said. He is rated as high as the No. 59 player overall and the No. 5 linebacker nationally (247Sports). Shaw has reported over 25 offers so far, with Notre Dame, Alabama and Auburn considered top contenders. 247Sports profiled his game: "Estimated at 6-foot-1 and 215-pounds, possesses an athletic frame with growth potential to add additional weight to his build. Displays good athleticism at the linebacker position and is also a multi-sport athlete that participates in the shot put and discus. "Demonstrates a high level of football intelligence and instincts at the second level, showing the ability to key and diagnose offensive schemes quickly. Exhibits good play speed both downhill and sideline to sideline while comfortable in space and pass coverage. Productive knock back tackler between the tackles that shows the ability to unlock and explode at the point of attack. Plays fast but under control and with very little wasted motion in both the run and pass. "Has a knack for being around the football and sniffing out opposing plays before they develop. A true three down linebacker, Shaw is more of a traditional inside backer with excellent feel and instincts in the tackle box. Projects as a multi-year Power Five starter at the next level with the ability to contribute immediately on defense and special teams. One of the 'headiest' defenders in the cycle regardless of position, the Hoover standout possesses an ascending ceiling with an extremely high floor due to his outstanding football acumen and second level playmaking ability." After a great visit, I am blessed to have earned an offer from @ClemsonFB! pic.twitter.com/OHDMTvY1uR — Bradley Shaw (@Bradley_Shaw7) July 31, 2023

