Elite linebacker announces Clemson offer

|
Elite linebacker Bradley Shaw announces Clemson offer
|2023 Jul 31, Mon 15:12-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-1 Weight: 216 Hometown: Hoover, AL (Hoover HS) Class: 2024
#183 Overall, #6 ILB, #12 AL
#31 OLB, #19 AL
#59 Overall, #5 LB, #7 AL
One of the nation's top linebackers announced a Clemson offer after a weekend visit.
Four-star 2024 Hoover, Alabama linebacker Bradley Shaw was in town for the All In Cookout and reported the news on Monday. "After a great visit, I am blessed to have earned an offer from @ClemsonFB!" Shaw said. He is rated as high as the No. 59 player overall and the No. 5 linebacker nationally (247Sports). Shaw has reported over 25 offers so far, with Notre Dame, Alabama and Auburn considered top contenders. 247Sports profiled his game: "Estimated at 6-foot-1 and 215-pounds, possesses an athletic frame with growth potential to add additional weight to his build. Displays good athleticism at the linebacker position and is also a multi-sport athlete that participates in the shot put and discus. "Demonstrates a high level of football intelligence and instincts at the second level, showing the ability to key and diagnose offensive schemes quickly. Exhibits good play speed both downhill and sideline to sideline while comfortable in space and pass coverage. Productive knock back tackler between the tackles that shows the ability to unlock and explode at the point of attack. Plays fast but under control and with very little wasted motion in both the run and pass. "Has a knack for being around the football and sniffing out opposing plays before they develop. A true three down linebacker, Shaw is more of a traditional inside backer with excellent feel and instincts in the tackle box. Projects as a multi-year Power Five starter at the next level with the ability to contribute immediately on defense and special teams. One of the 'headiest' defenders in the cycle regardless of position, the Hoover standout possesses an ascending ceiling with an extremely high floor due to his outstanding football acumen and second level playmaking ability." After a great visit, I am blessed to have earned an offer from @ClemsonFB! pic.twitter.com/OHDMTvY1uR
Four-star 2024 Hoover, Alabama linebacker Bradley Shaw was in town for the All In Cookout and reported the news on Monday.
"After a great visit, I am blessed to have earned an offer from @ClemsonFB!" Shaw said.
He is rated as high as the No. 59 player overall and the No. 5 linebacker nationally (247Sports).
Shaw has reported over 25 offers so far, with Notre Dame, Alabama and Auburn considered top contenders.
247Sports profiled his game: "Estimated at 6-foot-1 and 215-pounds, possesses an athletic frame with growth potential to add additional weight to his build. Displays good athleticism at the linebacker position and is also a multi-sport athlete that participates in the shot put and discus.
"Demonstrates a high level of football intelligence and instincts at the second level, showing the ability to key and diagnose offensive schemes quickly. Exhibits good play speed both downhill and sideline to sideline while comfortable in space and pass coverage. Productive knock back tackler between the tackles that shows the ability to unlock and explode at the point of attack. Plays fast but under control and with very little wasted motion in both the run and pass.
"Has a knack for being around the football and sniffing out opposing plays before they develop. A true three down linebacker, Shaw is more of a traditional inside backer with excellent feel and instincts in the tackle box. Projects as a multi-year Power Five starter at the next level with the ability to contribute immediately on defense and special teams. One of the 'headiest' defenders in the cycle regardless of position, the Hoover standout possesses an ascending ceiling with an extremely high floor due to his outstanding football acumen and second level playmaking ability."
After a great visit, I am blessed to have earned an offer from @ClemsonFB! pic.twitter.com/OHDMTvY1uR— Bradley Shaw (@Bradley_Shaw7) July 31, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- ACC QB on Clemson: "I think it's our year to take them down"
- Clemson Hall of Famer passes away
- Former Clemson defender commits to SEC school
- Report: Clemson WR signs with Eagles
- WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks viral video of walk-on, upcoming season in ESPN interview
- ESPN, 247Sports reports detail potential ACC expansion candidates
- Cade Klubnik says one game "left something dirty" in his soul
- ESPN names Clemson freshman for best skill in nation
- Clemson pro receiver waived by Texans
- Broken leg suffered riding a horse delayed Chad Morris' return to Clemson
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<