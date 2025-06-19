|
Elite GA edge rusher commits to Clemson
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 228 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2026
#44 DE, #44 GA
#105 Overall, #13 DE, #15 GA
#34 Edge, #34 GA
Chris Rumph has secured a commitment from an elite pass rusher.
Four-star defensive end Dre Quinn of Buford (GA) has committed to Clemson.
Quinn is choosing the Tigers over Texas, giving Rumph and the defense another significant piece to work with in the 2026 class.
Clemson moves up to 19 total commitments, further solidifying its position as one of the top classes in the nation.
BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Dre Quinn has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @on3recruits
