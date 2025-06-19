BREAKING
Clemson secures its 19th pledge of the 2026 class, beating Texas for the highly coveted defender
Clemson secures its 19th pledge of the 2026 class, beating Texas for the highly coveted defender

Elite GA edge rusher commits to Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Dre Quinn Photo
Dre Quinn - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 228   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#44 DE, #44 GA
Rivals:
#105 Overall, #13 DE, #15 GA
24/7:
#34 Edge, #34 GA

Chris Rumph has secured a commitment from an elite pass rusher.

Four-star defensive end Dre Quinn of Buford (GA) has committed to Clemson.

Quinn is choosing the Tigers over Texas, giving Rumph and the defense another significant piece to work with in the 2026 class.

Clemson moves up to 19 total commitments, further solidifying its position as one of the top classes in the nation.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Elite GA edge rusher commits to Clemson
Elite GA edge rusher commits to Clemson
Podcast: Reactions to Dre Quinn's commitment, Marquise Henderson's dismissal
Podcast: Reactions to Dre Quinn's commitment, Marquise Henderson's dismissal
What Dre Quinn's commitment means for Clemson
What Dre Quinn's commitment means for Clemson
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 24 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week