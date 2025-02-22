Following his Clemson visit, the four-star wideout Naeem Burroughs will take trips to USC, Florida and Texas.
Elite Florida WR Naeem Burroughs sets Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 8 hours ago
Naeem Burroughs Photo
Naeem Burroughs - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.64)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 160   Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (The Bolles School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#97 Overall, #14 WR, #16 FL
Rivals:
#53 Overall, #8 WR, #3 FL
24/7:
#114 Overall, #16 WR, #20 FL

Another elite prospect will be on campus to start the summer.

2026 four-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs will be in Clemson for the May 30th visit window, adding another top talent to the roster of players who are making the trip.

Following his Clemson visit, the four-star wideout will take trips to USC, Florida and Texas.

