Another elite prospect will be on campus to start the summer. 2026 four-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs will be in Clemson for the May 30th visit window, adding another top talent to the roster of players who are making the trip. Following his Clemson visit, the four-star wideout will take trips to USC, Florida and Texas. NEWS: Elite 2026 WR Naeem Burroughs has locked in his Official Visits to these 4️⃣ Schools



His schedule is as follows:



•Clemson: May 30-June 1

•Florida: June 6-8

•USC: June 13-15

•Texas: June 20-22



No. 4 WR in the ‘26 Class (per On3)https://t.co/PvNCxyQCkv pic.twitter.com/O10vFYXnjv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 22, 2025

Grayson Mann