Elite DL target commits to ACC rival

2022 Jul 5, Tue
A top-rated defensive end picked an ACC rival instead of Clemson in an announcement at his school on Tuesday.

Four-star Highland Home, Alabama defensive end Keldric Faulk picked Florida State out of a final four with Clemson, Auburn and Florida.

He was recently in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend and visited each of the finalists in the last couple months.

Faulk is rated as high as the No. 53 overall player and the No. 5 defensive end in the nation.

Clemson has four 4-star defensive linemen committed already with David Ojiegbe, Vic Burley, AJ Hoffler and Stephiylan Green.

The Tigers have another key target announcing later this week with 5-star D-lineman Peter Woods (July 8), who will pick among Clemson, Florida, Alabama and Jackson State.

Clemson is currently ranked fourth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings with 16 commits. FSU moved up nine spots to 37th in the rankings with the Faulk commitment.

