Elite DE has Clemson in top schools

Four-star and consensus Top 30 overall prospect (247Sports Composite) defensive end Ari Watford (Norfolk, Virginia) released a top schools list of six with Clemson, Penn State, Syracuse, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and South Carolina.

Watford earned first-team All-State on a state championship Maury (VA) team last season.

He tallied 13 sacks and 17 TFLs as a sophomore.

Watford has camped at Clemson in the summer and visited Death Valley during the season as well.