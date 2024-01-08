Elite DE has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Elite DE Ari Watford has Clemson in top schools
by - 2024 Jan 8 18:51
Ari Watford Photo
Ari Watford - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.61)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 220   Hometown: Norfolk, VA (Maury HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#31 Overall, #3 DE, #1 VA
Rivals:
#131 Overall, #8 WDE, #2 VA
24/7:
#19 Overall, #2 Edge, #1 VA

One of the top-rated defensive prospects for 2025 narrowed his top schools list and included Clemson in that group.

Four-star and consensus Top 30 overall prospect (247Sports Composite) defensive end Ari Watford (Norfolk, Virginia) released a top schools list of six with Clemson, Penn State, Syracuse, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and South Carolina.

Watford earned first-team All-State on a state championship Maury (VA) team last season.

He tallied 13 sacks and 17 TFLs as a sophomore.

Watford has camped at Clemson in the summer and visited Death Valley during the season as well.

