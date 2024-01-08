Elite DE has Clemson in top schools

|
Elite DE Ari Watford has Clemson in top schools
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Norfolk, VA (Maury HS) Class: 2025
#31 Overall, #3 DE, #1 VA
#131 Overall, #8 WDE, #2 VA
#19 Overall, #2 Edge, #1 VA
One of the top-rated defensive prospects for 2025 narrowed his top schools list and included Clemson in that group.
Four-star and consensus Top 30 overall prospect (247Sports Composite) defensive end Ari Watford (Norfolk, Virginia) released a top schools list of six with Clemson, Penn State, Syracuse, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and South Carolina. Watford earned first-team All-State on a state championship Maury (VA) team last season. He tallied 13 sacks and 17 TFLs as a sophomore. Watford has camped at Clemson in the summer and visited Death Valley during the season as well. CO/25 4 ⭐️ DE Ari Watford ( @ari_watford ) has cut his list down to 6️⃣‼️
Watford is a 6’5 ( 234 LBS ) DE out of Norfolk, VA. He ranks 131 NATL., 2nd in VA and the 8th ranked DE in the nation according to rivals.
|
