Elite D-lineman Bryce Perry-Wright has Clemson visit scheduled
by - Correspondent - 2025 Feb 5 08:47
Bryce Perry-Wright Photo
Bryce Perry-Wright - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 260   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#89 Overall, #5 DT, #11 GA
Rivals:
#53 Overall, #4 DT, #7 GA
24/7:
#83 Overall, #10 DL, #10 GA

2026 Buford (GA) defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright has five schools mapped out for an extensive trip that will be complete with visits.

The Buford defensive lineman is considered one of the top defensive prospects in the nation, and has been heavily on Clemson's radar for quite some time.

Perry Wright has five visits scheduled, and here's how it is laid out:

Auburn: May 16-18

Clemson: May 30-June 1

Georgia: June 6-8

Texas: June 13-15

Texas A&M: June 20-22

