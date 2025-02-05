|
Elite D-lineman Bryce Perry-Wright has Clemson visit scheduled
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 260 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2026
#89 Overall, #5 DT, #11 GA
#53 Overall, #4 DT, #7 GA
#83 Overall, #10 DL, #10 GA
2026 Buford (GA) defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright has five schools mapped out for an extensive trip that will be complete with visits.
The Buford defensive lineman is considered one of the top defensive prospects in the nation, and has been heavily on Clemson's radar for quite some time.
Perry Wright has five visits scheduled, and here's how it is laid out:
Auburn: May 16-18
Clemson: May 30-June 1
Georgia: June 6-8
Texas: June 13-15
Texas A&M: June 20-22
Thank you God 🙏🏿@AuburnFootball @ClemsonFB @GeorgiaFootball @TexasFootball @AggieFootball @CoachApp35 @Coach_Davis22 @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/D9mjoIVeq6— Bryce Perry-Wright (@Brycepw5) February 5, 2025
