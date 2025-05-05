Elite Clemson OT target shines at Dallas Rivals camp

One of Clemson's top targets continues to flash what makes him special with Carter Scruggs.
Elite Clemson OT target Carter Scruggs shines at Dallas Rivals camp
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 8 minutes ago
Carter Scruggs Photo
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 270   Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#211 Overall, #28 OL, #8 VA
24/7:
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA

One of Clemson's top targets continues to flash what makes him special.

2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County was recently at Rivals' camp in Dallas, flashing his ability in the Lone Star State.

For Scruggs, it was also a special moment for his recovery, taking part in one-on-ones for the first time since his labrum surgery from last February.

Scruggs is expected to be on campus for Clemson's official visit window, starting on May 30th.

