Elite Clemson OT target shines at Dallas Rivals camp

Elite Clemson OT target Carter Scruggs shines at Dallas Rivals camp
Height: 6-6 Weight: 270 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS) Class: 2026
#211 Overall, #28 OL, #8 VA
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA
One of Clemson's top targets continues to flash what makes him special.
2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County was recently at Rivals' camp in Dallas, flashing his ability in the Lone Star State. For Scruggs, it was also a special moment for his recovery, taking part in one-on-ones for the first time since his labrum surgery from last February. Scruggs is expected to be on campus for Clemson's official visit window, starting on May 30th. Here’s some clips from the rivals camp Dallas yesterday. First time doing 1 on 1s since labrum surgery last February. I had a great time competing and dominating against the best competition! @LoudounCountyFB @MattReidenbaugh @Mitch5003 @Rivals @RivalsCamp @RivalsFriedman… pic.twitter.com/IkmUCuWEmK
