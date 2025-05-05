Elite Clemson OT target shines at Dallas Rivals camp

2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County was recently at Rivals' camp in Dallas, flashing his ability in the Lone Star State.

For Scruggs, it was also a special moment for his recovery, taking part in one-on-ones for the first time since his labrum surgery from last February.

Scruggs is expected to be on campus for Clemson's official visit window, starting on May 30th.