Blake Woodby is a top prospect for 2025 and has Clemson in his early contenders.

Elite CB Blake Woodby releases top schools list with Clemson on it
by - 2023 Aug 8, Tue 14:32
Blake Woodby Photo
Blake Woodby - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.52)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 180   Hometown: Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#29 Overall, #4 CB, #1 MD
Rivals:
#73 Overall, #7 CB, #2 MD
24/7:
#114 Overall, #15 CB, #4 MD

One of the top cornerbacks in the 2025 class released a top schools list with Clemson on it Tuesday.

Blake Woodby is regarded as the top player in Maryland and the No. 4 cornerback in the class by ESPN.

He has Clemson in an early top group with schools such as Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami, Oregon, Notre Dame and Stanford.

Woodby received a Clemson offer on June 6.

