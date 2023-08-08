|
Elite CB Blake Woodby releases top schools list with Clemson on it
|2023 Aug 8, Tue 14:32-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Blake Woodby - Cornerback
TigerNet:
(4.52)
Height: 5-11 Weight: 180 Hometown: Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy HS) Class: 2025
#73 Overall, #7 CB, #2 MD
#114 Overall, #15 CB, #4 MD
One of the top cornerbacks in the 2025 class released a top schools list with Clemson on it Tuesday.
Height: 5-11 Weight: 180 Hometown: Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy HS) Class: 2025
ESPN:
#29 Overall, #4 CB, #1 MD
#29 Overall, #4 CB, #1 MD
Rivals:
#73 Overall, #7 CB, #2 MD
24/7:
#114 Overall, #15 CB, #4 MD
One of the top cornerbacks in the 2025 class released a top schools list with Clemson on it Tuesday.
Blake Woodby is regarded as the top player in Maryland and the No. 4 cornerback in the class by ESPN. He has Clemson in an early top group with schools such as Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami, Oregon, Notre Dame and Stanford. Woodby received a Clemson offer on June 6. & then there where 12………. #SBG #Blessed @CoachJdubSFA @CoachMessay @RivalsFriedman @CraigHaubert pic.twitter.com/oSUcXPi5Ex
Blake Woodby is regarded as the top player in Maryland and the No. 4 cornerback in the class by ESPN.
He has Clemson in an early top group with schools such as Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami, Oregon, Notre Dame and Stanford.
Woodby received a Clemson offer on June 6.
& then there where 12………. #SBG #Blessed @CoachJdubSFA @CoachMessay @RivalsFriedman @CraigHaubert pic.twitter.com/oSUcXPi5Ex— Blake “Bobble” Woodby (@blake_woodby) August 8, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Blake Woodby
- Clemson, the ACC, and conference realignment: What happens next?
- Shipley and his family shed tears as Clemson feature goes public
- 2023 Clemson Big Weigh-In Results
- Anonymous ACC coaches question Clemson 'family,' new offense impact
- Shipley calls out the entire defense after big run, but wants to work on his emotions
- Reports: ACC had meeting set on adding Pac-12 schools before 'Big' departures
- Finebaum says 'no two better fits in the world' for SEC than Clemson, Florida State
- Clemson women's basketball lands 5-star commit
- Fall Camp is Underway: Observations from first practice
- Big 12 conference adds three schools
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<