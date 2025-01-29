CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson's coaches stopped in for a visit with Grant Wise this week.

Dabo Swinney, Matt Luke stop in on top Florida lineman Grant Wise
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 29 12:26
Grant Wise Photo
Grant Wise - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.57)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 300   Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#137 Overall, #2 OL, #24 FL
Rivals:
#97 Overall, #1 OG, #15 FL
24/7:
#20 IOL, #44 FL

Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke have been busy in Florida.

On Tuesday, the pair traveled to Milton to see Pace's Grant Wise, one of the top interior linemen in Florida.

Wise released his top 12 in December, with schools like Clemson, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, and other programs making the cut for his services.

In his social media post, Wise reiterated he will be on campus in March for the Elite Junior Retreat.

