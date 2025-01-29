|
Dabo Swinney, Matt Luke stop in on top Florida lineman Grant Wise
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 300 Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS) Class: 2026
#137 Overall, #2 OL, #24 FL
#97 Overall, #1 OG, #15 FL
#20 IOL, #44 FL
Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke have been busy in Florida.
On Tuesday, the pair traveled to Milton to see Pace's Grant Wise, one of the top interior linemen in Florida. Wise released his top 12 in December, with schools like Clemson, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, and other programs making the cut for his services. In his social media post, Wise reiterated he will be on campus in March for the Elite Junior Retreat. Great visit with Coach Swinney and Coach Luke today‼️ Can’t wait for the Elite Retreat in March‼️#ALLIN 🧡💜 #DeathValley @CoachMattLuke @Clemson247 @PaceHSfootball pic.twitter.com/LZMAvx164O
On Tuesday, the pair traveled to Milton to see Pace's Grant Wise, one of the top interior linemen in Florida.
Wise released his top 12 in December, with schools like Clemson, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, and other programs making the cut for his services.
In his social media post, Wise reiterated he will be on campus in March for the Elite Junior Retreat.
Great visit with Coach Swinney and Coach Luke today‼️ Can’t wait for the Elite Retreat in March‼️#ALLIN 🧡💜 #DeathValley @CoachMattLuke @Clemson247 @PaceHSfootball pic.twitter.com/LZMAvx164O— GRANT WISE 2026 (@Grock64) January 29, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
|
- Clemson's 2025 football schedule released
- Big first half, first NFL TD for Clemson pro in NFC Championship
- Clemson DL announces return for 2025 season
- ESPN analyst on early 2025 outlook: 'Honestly, Clemson should be No. 1'
- Former Clemson standout passes away
- New Tigers defensive coordinator talks Clemson transfer portal philosophy
- Will Shipley on his first NFL touchdown: "It's just a dream come true"
- Clemson finishes strong to power past Virginia Tech
- Clemson Baseball to sell beer at games this season
- Clemson returns to Top 25 ranking
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<