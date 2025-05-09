Dabo Swinney football camp invites begin to roll out

It's time for campers to arrive on campus.

Dabo Swinney's high school camp, which will play host to a bevy of significant talent throughout June, is rapidly approaching, and invites are being sent out.

2028 tight end Henry Evans of Rolesville (NC) has caught Kyle Richardson's attention, with the Tiger tight end coach sending out a mailed invitation to get the young prospect on campus. This will be the first of many announcements of talented players making their way to campus.