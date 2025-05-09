2028 tight end Henry Evans of Rolesville (NC) will compete at Dabo Swinney camp coming up.
Dabo Swinney football camp invites begin to roll out
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
The summer time is here.

It's time for campers to arrive on campus.

Dabo Swinney's high school camp, which will play host to a bevy of significant talent throughout June, is rapidly approaching, and invites are being sent out.

2028 tight end Henry Evans of Rolesville (NC) has caught Kyle Richardson's attention, with the Tiger tight end coach sending out a mailed invitation to get the young prospect on campus. This will be the first of many announcements of talented players making their way to campus.

