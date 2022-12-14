D-line commit adds 5th star, future Tigers drop in and out of 247Sports rankings update

TigerNet Staff by

The latest 247Sports rankings update wasn't kind to a number of Clemson commits as we approach the early signing period (Dec. 21).

On the plus side, Warner Robins, Georgia defensive lineman Vic Burley didn't budge in his ranking but he was among those awarded a fifth star. He is the No. 2-ranked defensive lineman and the No. 2 player out of Georgia this cycle.

Now 4-star 247Sports Composite QB Christopher Vizzina dropped out of the top-50 for 247Sports (54) and one spot among QBs (No. 8).

He and Burley are joined in the top-100 by defensive end Tomarrion Parker (44; up to No. 3 player in Alabama) and defensive lineman Peter Woods (59).

In the next 100, four-star offensive linemen Zechariah Owens (162) and Harris Sewell (177) each dropped 40+ spots.

Clemson DE pledge David Ojiegbe went from the top-200 (182) to out of the new Top247, still a 4-star prospect.

The rest of the Tiger commits who stayed in the Top247 are DL Stephiylan Green (174), WR Ronan Hanafin (195) and DE AJ Hoffler (214).

Clemson moved down to No. 11 in the 247Sports Team Composite recently but is still No. 10 in the 247Sports' in-house ranking.