On3's top 25 recruiting class rankings have the Tigers slotted as the No. 7 overall recruiting class, keeping them firmly in the top 10.
Clemson's updated recruiting class ranking with On3
Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago
Leo Delaney Photo
Leo Delaney - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.66)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 280   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#74 Overall, #12 OL, #5 NC
Rivals:
#49 OT, #16 NC
24/7:
#76 Overall, #3 IOL, #5 NC

Clemson's 2026 class is continuing to garner praise.

On3's top 25 recruiting class rankings have the Tigers slotted as the No. 7 overall recruiting class, keeping them firmly in the top 10.

Most recently, the Tigers secured commitments from four-star linemen Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day and Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County.

Currently, the class sits at 18 commitments, with several highly touted targets set to make their college choices within the next several weeks.

Top Clemson News of the Week