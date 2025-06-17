Clemson's updated recruiting class ranking with On3

On3's top 25 recruiting class rankings have the Tigers slotted as the No. 7 overall recruiting class, keeping them firmly in the top 10.

Most recently, the Tigers secured commitments from four-star linemen Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day and Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County.

Currently, the class sits at 18 commitments, with several highly touted targets set to make their college choices within the next several weeks.