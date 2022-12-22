Clemson's team recruiting rankings after first round of 2023 signings

Peter Woods Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.80) (4.80)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL #9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL Rivals:

#54 Overall, #2 DT, #7 AL #54 Overall, #2 DT, #7 AL 24/7:

#59 Overall, #7 DL, #6 AL #59 Overall, #7 DL, #6 AL 6-3270Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

Clemson's class is ranked as high as the top-10 after a flurry of early signings on Wednesday.

That top ranking comes with Rivals, which has the Tigers at No. 9 with 17 of the 26-man class among its 4-star prospects. On average ranking per signing, Clemson is 11th (3.65), where Ohio State paces the field (4.05). Alabama holds the most total points overall (3288) with a 27-man class.

Defensive lineman Peter Woods and quarterback Christopher Vizzina hold the top ratings there (6).

The 247Sports Composite rankings have Clemson 11th with one consensus 5-star and 18 consensus 4-star prospects. Alabama paces the rankings overall (326.06) and by average rating (94.76), while Clemson is 14th there by average rating and is 12th overall in 247Sports' own rankings. Miami led the ACC with a fourth-place finish overall and sixth by average rating.

Woods is that consensus 5-star on 247Sports (No. 33 overall).

ESPN also rates Clemson's class 11th overall ($) with nine signees in its ESPN300. Alabama also tops the classes there with Miami in third with 16 ESPN300 signings.

"Trevor Lawrence set a high bar, and replacing him is not easy, but the Tigers continue to add talented options under center. They signed the No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2022 cycle in Cade Klubnik and now landed ESPN 300 signal-caller Vizzina, a strong-armed, accurate and poised passer," said ESPN's Craig Haubert. "Four-star WR Noble Johnson is a nice-sized target who is capable of creating problems with good explosiveness and the ability to break tackles after the catch. In the trenches, the Tigers have secured some very good talent. Offensively, Harris Sewell was a great pickup out of Texas. He is a flexible big man with good mobility who is also a physical finisher and should develop into a strong asset to the Tigers' ground attack.

"The Tigers have recruited very well along the defensive line under Dabo Swinney. Woods was a huge get out of Alabama powerhouse program Thompson. One of the most explosive and disruptive DLs in the class, he reminds us of current Clemson standout DL Tyler Davis."

The early signing period officially wraps on Friday and the next round of the 2023 class signing cycle will come on Feb. 1 for the official National Signing Day.